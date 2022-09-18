Marlins second. JJ Bleday walks. Miguel Rojas lines out to left field to Cesar Hernandez. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Bryan De La Cruz singles to center field. JJ Bleday scores. Lewin Diaz lines out to shallow right field to Luis Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. Alex Call walks. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Alex Call to second. Joey Meneses reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez out at second. Alex Call to third. Luis Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Joey Meneses out at second. Alex Call scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 1.
Marlins sixth. Garrett Cooper homers to center field. JJ Bleday called out on strikes. Luke Williams pops out to Joey Meneses. Jacob Stallings flies out to center field to Victor Robles.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 1.
Marlins ninth. Luke Williams singles to right field. Jacob Stallings singles to shortstop. Luke Williams to third. Bryan De La Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jacob Stallings out at second. Luke Williams scores. Lewin Diaz called out on strikes. Jon Berti flies out to center field to Victor Robles.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 1.
