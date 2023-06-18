Marlins second. Jon Berti grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Nick Fortes singles to left center field. Jonathan Davis singles to shortstop. Garrett Hampson walks. Jonathan Davis to second. Nick Fortes to third. Jacob Amaya reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Garrett Hampson out at second. Jonathan Davis to third. Nick Fortes scores. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 0.
Marlins third. Jorge Soler walks. Yuli Gurriel lines out to deep right field to Lane Thomas. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Jorge Soler to second. Jon Berti singles to left field. Garrett Cooper to second. Jorge Soler to third. Nick Fortes out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Lane Thomas. Jorge Soler scores. Jonathan Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jon Berti out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to right center field to Jorge Soler. Victor Robles singles to left field. Lane Thomas homers to left field. Victor Robles scores. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to Yuli Gurriel. Joey Meneses grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Jesus Luzardo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 2.
Marlins fourth. Garrett Hampson singles to left field. Jacob Amaya singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Garrett Hampson to third. Throwing error by Stone Garrett. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Lane Thomas. Jacob Amaya to third. Garrett Hampson scores. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Jacob Amaya scores. Yuli Gurriel lines out to left center field to Stone Garrett. Garrett Cooper flies out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Nationals 2.
