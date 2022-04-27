Marlins third. Jacob Stallings called out on strikes. Jazz Chisholm Jr. pops out to second base to Cesar Hernandez. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Jorge Soler grounds out to shortstop, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 0.
Marlins fifth. Joey Wendle called out on strikes. Miguel Rojas flies out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Jacob Stallings singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Juan Soto. Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks. Jesus Aguilar walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Jacob Stallings to third. Jorge Soler walks. Jesus Aguilar to second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals eighth. Maikel Franco lines out to deep left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Lucius Fox grounds out to shallow infield to Jesus Aguilar. Cesar Hernandez reaches on error. Fielding error by Jesus Aguilar. Juan Soto reaches on error. Cesar Hernandez to third. Fielding error by Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Josh Bell walks. Juan Soto to second. Nelson Cruz walks. Alcides Escobar to second. Juan Soto to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Yadiel Hernandez flies out to deep left center field to Jesus Sanchez.
1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Nationals 1.
