|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|39
|6-14
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|14
|Garcia
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|13
|Ola-Joseph
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|7
|Cooper
|40
|6-16
|3-4
|0-10
|3
|2
|15
|Samuels
|35
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|0
|Payne
|31
|3-6
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|4
|7
|Henley
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|4-7
|5-33
|11
|18
|56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Garcia 3-6, Battle 2-8, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Samuels 0-2, Cooper 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne).
Turnovers: 14 (Garcia 7, Ola-Joseph 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2).
Steals: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne).
Technical Fouls: Battle, 00:33 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|28
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Dickinson
|33
|7-14
|9-9
|3-9
|0
|2
|23
|Bufkin
|34
|5-14
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|12
|Je.Howard
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|McDaniel
|38
|4-10
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|1
|10
|Baker
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Reed
|16
|2-3
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|Tschetter
|15
|1-1
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Barnes
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|14-18
|6-32
|8
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (McDaniel 2-3, Dickinson 0-1, Baker 0-2, Je.Howard 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bufkin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Baker, Dickinson, Reed).
Turnovers: 10 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 3, Reed 2, Je.Howard).
Steals: 7 (Baker 2, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard, McDaniel, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|23
|33
|—
|56
|Michigan
|23
|37
|—
|60
A_12,092 (12,707).
