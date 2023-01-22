FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle396-140-00-51114
Garcia265-100-00-23413
Ola-Joseph233-60-02-6137
Cooper406-163-40-103215
Samuels350-30-01-3320
Payne313-61-32-5047
Henley60-20-00-2020
Totals20023-574-75-33111856

Percentages: FG .404, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Garcia 3-6, Battle 2-8, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Samuels 0-2, Cooper 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne).

Turnovers: 14 (Garcia 7, Ola-Joseph 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2).

Steals: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne).

Technical Fouls: Battle, 00:33 second.

FGFTReb
MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams282-71-21-3015
Dickinson337-149-93-90223
Bufkin345-142-20-41412
Je.Howard150-50-00-0210
McDaniel384-100-00-83110
Baker181-60-01-3122
Reed162-30-21-5114
Tschetter151-12-30-0024
Barnes30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-6014-186-3281460

Percentages: FG .367, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (McDaniel 2-3, Dickinson 0-1, Baker 0-2, Je.Howard 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bufkin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Baker, Dickinson, Reed).

Turnovers: 10 (Dickinson 4, Bufkin 3, Reed 2, Je.Howard).

Steals: 7 (Baker 2, Bufkin 2, Je.Howard, McDaniel, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota233356
Michigan233760

A_12,092 (12,707).

