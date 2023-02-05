OHIO ST. (11-12)
Key 3-7 0-0 6, Sueing 5-12 3-4 14, Likekele 1-4 0-0 2, McNeil 2-5 1-2 5, Thornton 10-13 0-1 22, Sensabaugh 4-14 5-6 14, Okpara 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Gayle 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-64 12-17 69.
MICHIGAN (13-10)
Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Dickinson 10-15 6-9 26, Bufkin 5-10 1-2 13, Je.Howard 5-12 4-4 16, McDaniel 3-10 0-1 8, Baker 3-5 0-0 8, Ja.Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 13-18 77.
Halftime_Michigan 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-16 (Thornton 2-3, Brown 1-2, Sueing 1-3, Sensabaugh 1-4, Gayle 0-1, McNeil 0-3), Michigan 8-23 (Baker 2-4, Bufkin 2-4, McDaniel 2-5, Je.Howard 2-7, Dickinson 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Sensabaugh. Rebounds_Ohio St. 33 (Sensabaugh 9), Michigan 33 (Dickinson 11). Assists_Ohio St. 6 (Likekele, McNeil 2), Michigan 11 (Bufkin 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Michigan 14. A_12,707 (12,707).
