WISCONSIN (16-12)
Crowl 6-12 0-0 14, Wahl 3-9 4-5 10, Essegian 10-21 3-3 24, Hepburn 2-6 0-0 4, Klesmit 7-12 0-0 19, McGee 1-5 4-4 6, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-70 11-12 79.
MICHIGAN (17-12)
Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0, Dickinson 9-13 4-4 23, Baker 2-8 3-4 9, Bufkin 10-21 6-7 28, McDaniel 6-12 6-6 20, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Reed 2-2 1-3 5, Ja.Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 22-26 87.
Halftime_Michigan 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 8-23 (Klesmit 5-8, Crowl 2-3, Essegian 1-8, Davis 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Hepburn 0-1, McGee 0-1), Michigan 7-21 (McDaniel 2-4, Bufkin 2-6, Baker 2-7, Dickinson 1-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Wahl 11), Michigan 35 (Dickinson 10). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Hepburn 4), Michigan 7 (Dickinson 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Michigan 17.
