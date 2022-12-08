MICHIGAN (6-3)
Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Dickinson 7-11 4-4 19, Bufkin 7-11 0-1 15, Je.Howard 4-9 4-7 14, McDaniel 5-6 2-2 15, Reed 3-6 0-1 6, Baker 0-1 3-4 3, Tschetter 2-4 1-1 6, Khayat 2-3 0-0 6, Ja.Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Glenn 0-2 0-2 0, Selvala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 14-22 90.
MINNESOTA (4-5)
Battle 4-9 1-1 11, Garcia 6-13 0-0 13, Ola-Joseph 4-7 3-4 11, Cooper 4-9 6-9 16, Henley 2-5 0-0 4, Payne 6-6 3-8 15, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Samuels 1-3 2-2 5, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 15-24 75.
Halftime_Michigan 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 10-18 (McDaniel 3-3, Khayat 2-3, Je.Howard 2-5, Bufkin 1-1, Dickinson 1-1, Tschetter 1-3, Williams 0-2), Minnesota 6-15 (Cooper 2-3, Battle 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Garcia 1-4, Carrington 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan 31 (Williams 8), Minnesota 33 (Battle, Garcia, Ola-Joseph, Henley 5). Assists_Michigan 18 (McDaniel 7), Minnesota 17 (Cooper 5). Total Fouls_Michigan 19, Minnesota 17. A_10,004 (14,625).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.