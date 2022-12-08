FGFTReb
MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams252-70-01-8134
Dickinson257-114-42-42219
Bufkin277-110-11-24115
Je.Howard294-94-70-33114
McDaniel275-62-21-27215
Reed153-60-11-6036
Baker140-13-40-1113
Tschetter122-41-11-2026
Khayat82-30-00-1036
Ja.Howard71-20-00-1002
Barnes30-10-00-0000
Burns30-00-00-0000
Glenn30-20-20-1010
Selvala20-00-00-0000
Totals20033-6314-227-31181990

Percentages: FG .524, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (McDaniel 3-3, Khayat 2-3, Je.Howard 2-5, Bufkin 1-1, Dickinson 1-1, Tschetter 1-3, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Baker 2, Bufkin, Dickinson, Reed).

Turnovers: 9 (Je.Howard 2, McDaniel 2, Williams 2, Bufkin, Khayat, Reed).

Steals: 11 (Bufkin 3, McDaniel 3, Baker 2, Glenn 2, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle354-91-10-53311
Garcia266-130-01-51213
Ola-Joseph294-73-44-50111
Cooper294-96-91-35116
Henley222-50-00-5224
Payne216-63-81-33415
Carrington170-30-00-1030
Samuels151-32-21-3315
Ramberg50-00-00-2000
Thompson10-00-00-1000
Totals20027-5515-248-33171775

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cooper 2-3, Battle 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Garcia 1-4, Carrington 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Payne 2, Cooper, Henley, Ola-Joseph).

Turnovers: 16 (Ola-Joseph 5, Cooper 4, Henley 2, Payne 2, Battle, Carrington, Garcia).

Steals: 5 (Samuels 2, Cooper, Henley, Ola-Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan474390
Minnesota314475

A_10,004 (14,625).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you