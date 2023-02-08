NEBRASKA (11-14)
Walker 7-14 1-4 15, Dawson 1-2 0-0 2, Griesel 3-8 3-5 9, Lawrence 0-4 3-4 3, Tominaga 10-16 0-1 24, Hoiberg 2-2 0-0 5, Wilcher 3-8 0-0 7, Breidenbach 2-3 0-1 5, Kojenets 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Grace 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-58 9-17 72.
MICHIGAN (14-10)
Williams 4-5 1-2 10, Dickinson 6-7 3-4 16, Bufkin 6-11 1-1 13, Je.Howard 7-17 2-2 22, McDaniel 5-7 2-2 14, Baker 4-7 0-0 11, Reed 1-3 2-2 4, Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Howard 1-2 0-0 3, Selvala 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 11-13 93.
Halftime_Michigan 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 7-20 (Tominaga 4-8, Hoiberg 1-1, Breidenbach 1-2, Wilcher 1-5, Griesel 0-2, Lawrence 0-2), Michigan 14-26 (Je.Howard 6-14, Baker 3-5, McDaniel 2-2, Dickinson 1-1, Ja.Howard 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bufkin 0-2). Fouled Out_Wilcher. Rebounds_Nebraska 22 (Walker 7), Michigan 31 (Dickinson 10). Assists_Nebraska 15 (Walker 8), Michigan 16 (Bufkin 5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 13, Michigan 19. A_11,889 (12,707).
