The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (5)(21-1)75
2. Detroit Cass Tech(21-1)70
3. North Farmington(19-1)64
4. Grand Blanc(20-2)61
5. Muskegon(20-2)55
6. Detroit U-D Jesuit(18-4)49
7. Grand Rapids Northview(18-4)45
8. Kalamazoo Central(18-3)34
9. Ann Arbor Huron(19-2)33
10. Port Huron Northern(19-3)28

Others receiving votes: Lansing Waverly 24, River Rouge 21, Grosse Pointe South 15, Warren De La Salle 8, Okemos 7, Hamtramck 4, Mason 4, Mattawan 1, Birmingham Groves 1, Saline 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Warren Lincoln (1)(18-4)71
2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3)(18-2)69
3. Grand Rapids South Christian (1)(19-3)62
4. Romulus Summit Academy(20-2)60
5. Grand Rapids Christian(17-5)45
6. Hart(22-0)41
7. Standish Sterling Central(20-0)40
8. Olivet(21-1)39
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central(16-6)31
10. Big Rapids(19-2)30

Others receiving votes: Ferndale 18, Cadillac 18, Kingsford 14, Chelsea 13, Croswell-Lexington 9, Boyne City 9, Ludington 9, Benton Harbor 8, Onsted 6, Richmond 3, Bridgeport 2, Tecumseh 1, Marshall 1, Whitehall 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Detroit Loyola (4)(21-1)88
2. Laingsburg (1)(21-0)82
3. Flint Beecher (1)(17-4)77
4. Napoleon(21-1)65
5. Iron Mountain(20-1)64
6. Grandville Calvin Christian(21-1)61
7. Watervliet(19-3)44
8. Traverse City St. Francis(18-4)39
9. Niles Brandywine(20-2)38
10. Blanchard Montabella(20-2)34

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Nouvel 31, Cass City 27, Brown City 25, Ecorse 18, McBain 7, Jonesville 6, Maple City Glen Lake 4, Ovid-Elsie 3, Clinton 2, Beal City 2, Cassopolis Ross Beatty 2, Erie-Mason 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Painesdale Jeffers (4)(21-1)73
2. Munising(20-1)67
3. Baldwin(20-1)52
4. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian(16-6)47
5. Mio Au Sable(18-1)46
6. Taylor Trillium Academy(17-3)43
(tie) Lake Leelanau St Mary(17-3)43
(tie) Genesee Christian (1)(17-5)43
9. Bellevue(19-1)38
10. Powers North Central(16-5)34

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 27, Ironwood 26, Hillman 21, Onaway 11, Rudyard 8, Watersmeet 6, Kingston 6, Kalamazoo Phoenix 5, Eau Claire 2, Detroit Douglass 1, Norway 1.

———

