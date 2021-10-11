|Division 1
|1. Rockford (7-0) beat Caledonia 17-14.
|2. Belleville (6-1) beat
|Glenn
|47-14.
|3. Saline (7-0) beat Bedford 35-21.
|4. Grand Blanc (7-0) beat Heritage 41-7
|5. Rochester Adams (7-0) beat Groves 24-7.
|6. Dearborn Fordson (6-1) beat Churchill 38-33.
|7. West Bloomfield (6-1) beat Southfield 56-24.
|8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-2) lost to Romeo 7-0.
|9. Clarkston (6-1) beat Lake Orion 50-22.
|10. Brownstown Woodhaven (7-0) beat Wyandotte 50-0.
|Division 2
|1. Warren De La Salle (6-0) beat U of Detroit Jesuit 44-7.
|2. Livonia Churchill (6-1) lost to Fordson 38-33.
|3. Byron Center (6-1) lost to Grand Rapids Christian 24-10.
|4. South Lyon (7-0) beat Walled Lake Northern 42-0.
|5. Caledonia (6-1) lost to Rockford 17-14.
|6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) beat Forest Hills Northern 35-7.
|7. Traverse City Central (6-1) beat Alpena 56-7.
|8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-2) beat
|9. Temperance Bedford (5-1) lost to Muskegon 49-28.
|10. East Lansing (4-3) lost to Holt 36-21.
|Division 3
|1. Detroit King (6-1) beat Renaissance 57-7.
|2. DeWitt (6-1) beat Everett 49-21.
|3. Mount Pleasant (7-0) beat Powers Ctholic 42-13.
|4. Muskegon (6-1) beat Mona Shores 49-28.
|5. Riverview (7-0) beat Airport 38-19.
|6. River Rouge (5-2) beat University Prep 71-0.
|7. Allen Park (5-2) lost to Harper Woods 32-21.
|8. Birmingham
|Brother Rice (4-2) did not report.
|9. Harper Woods (6-1) beat Allen Park 32-21.
|10. Cedar Springs (6-1) beat Wayland 62-22.
|Division 4
|1. Chelsea (7-0) beat Tecumseh 58-21.
|2. Edwardsburg (7-0) beat Otsego 64-8.
|3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) beat West Catholic 40-14.
|4. Goodrich (5-2) lost to Lake Fenton 14-12.
|5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) beat
|(tie) Whitehall (6-1) beat Hart 46-6.
|7. Freeland (6-1) beat Swan Valley 36-13.
|8. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) beat Algonac 58-6.
|(tie) Vicksburg (6-1) beat Plainwell 35-6.
|10. Ortonville Brandon (5-2) lost to Corunna 20-17.
|Division 5
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) beat Middleville 51-0.
|2. Frankenmuth (7-0) beat Alma 22-7.
|3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) lost to Unity Christian 40-14.
|4. Kingsley (7-0) beat Ogemaw Heights 36-13.
|5. Portland (6-1) beat Eaton Rapids 37-0.
|6. Marine City (7-0) beat Madison 49-7.
|7. Gladwin (7-0) beat Clare 48-42.
|8. Berrien Springs (7-0) beat South Haven 41-16.
|9. Comstock Park (7-0) beat Calvin Christian 61-7.
|10. Kingsford (4-3) lost to Wrightstown, WI 35-0.
|(tie) Armada (6-1) lost to Almont 14-7.
|Division 6
|1. Lansing Catholic (7-0) beat Charlotte 56-24.
|2. Constantine (7-0) beat Allegan 56-12.
|3. Millington (7-0) beat Bullock Creek 54-14.
|4. Jonesville (7-0) beat Quincy 58-0.
|5. Montague (5-1) beat Mason County Central 2-0.
|6. Michigan Center (6-1) beat Napoleon 12-7.
|(tie) Reed City (6-1) beat Newaygo 50-13.
|8. Negaunee (6-1) beat Gladstone 31-30.
|9. Boyne City (6-1) beat Mancelona 50-18.
|10. Standish-Sterling (6-1) beat Valley Lutheran 2-0.
|Division 7
|1. Traverse City St. Francis (7-0) beat Sault Ste. Marie 42-28.
|2. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) beat Saranac 27-0.
|3. Bad Axe (7-0) beat Vassar 53-0.
|4. Lawton (7-0) beat Galesgurg-Augusta 49-0.
|5. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) beat Pennfield 48-8.
|6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) beat Huron 20-12.
|7. Muskegon Catholic Central (6-1) beat manistee 34-0. 20-12.
|8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) beat Gabriel Richard 51-20.
|9. Detroit Central (7-1) beat Douglass 2-0.
|(tie) Reese (8-1) beat Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port 27-18.
|Division 8
|1. Hudson (7-0) beat Blissfield 43-0.
|2. Addison (7-0) beat Grass Lake 59-0.
|3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) beat Loy Norrix 76-40.
|4. Ubly (7-0) beat Capac 2-0.
|5. Beal City (6-1) beat Manton 49-0.
|6. Carson City-Crystal (6-1) lost to Breckenridge 12-0.
|7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (6-1) beat Our Lady of The Lakes 35-0.
|8. Centreville (6-1) beat Comstock 2-0.
|9. Sand Creek (5-2) beat Erie Mason 48-6.
|10. White Pigeon (6-1) beat Cassopolis 32-8.
|Division 8 Player
|1. Powers North Central (7-0) beat Ontonagon 71-6.
|2. Portland St Patrick (6-0) did not report.
|3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-0) beat Camden-Frontier 48-0.
|4. Morrice (7-0) beat Genesee 58-14.
|5. Suttons Bay (7-0) beat Marion 45-0.
|6. Marion (6-1) lost to Suttons Bay 45-0.
|7. Pickford (6-1) beat Newberry 34-28.
|8. Martin (7-0) beat Mendon 28-20.
|9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-0) beat Bessemer 2-0.
|(tie) Britton-Deerfield
|(7-0) beat Maple Walley61-8.
