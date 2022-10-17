Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Belleville (5)(8-0)50
2. Caledonia(8-0)44
3. Rockford(8-0)39
4. Macomb Dakota(8-0)37
5. Rochester Adams(7-1)28
6. West Bloomfield(7-1)24
7. Brighton(8-0)20
8. Davison(7-1)12
9. Clarkston(6-2)5
(tie) Romeo(6-2)5

Others receiving votes: Lapeer 3. Detroit Catholic Central 3. Saline 2. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Northville 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Dexter (4)(8-0)48
2. Warren De La Salle (1)(7-1)46
3. Muskegon Mona Shores(7-1)40
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central(8-0)34
5. Midland(7-1)27
6. Livonia Franklin(7-1)26
7. Battle Creek Central(7-1)17
8. Saginaw Heritage(6-2)12
9. South Lyon(6-2)7
(tie) East Lansing(6-2)7

Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 5. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Byron Center 2. Waterford Mott 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Mason (2)(8-0)36
2. Mount Pleasant (1)(7-1)33
(tie) Detroit King (1)(5-2)33
4. Muskegon(6-2)24
(tie) River Rouge(6-2)24
6. St. Joseph(7-1)21
7. Walled Lake Western(7-1)18
8. Zeeland West(7-1)15
9. Grosse Pointe North(8-0)6
10. Gibraltar Carlson(7-1)4
(tie) Trenton(7-1)4

Others receiving votes: Fenton 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4)(8-0)40
2. Whitehall(8-0)36
3. Riverview(8-0)32
4. Redford Union(8-0)28
5. Edwardsburg(7-1)18
(tie) Freeland(7-1)18
7. Goodrich(7-1)14
(tie) Tecumseh(8-0)14
9. North Branch(7-1)8
10. Charlotte(7-1)7

Others receiving votes: Fruitport 2. Hastings 2. Dearborn Divine Child 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4)(7-1)49
2. Frankenmuth (1)(8-0)46
3. Gladwin(8-0)36
4. Corunna(7-1)35
5. Portland(7-1)30
6. Marine City(7-1)26
7. Muskegon Oakridge(7-1)11
(tie) Detroit Country Day(5-2)11
9. Armada(7-1)10
10. Kingsley(6-2)8

Others receiving votes: Belding 7. Berrien Springs 6.

Division 6
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Clinton (4)(8-0)47
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1)(7-1)40
(tie) Standish-Sterling(7-0)40
4. Negaunee(8-0)35
5. Durand(8-0)32
6. Boyne City(8-0)23
7. Warren Michigan Collegiate(7-1)15
8. Millington(7-1)12
9. Constantine(7-1)10
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley(8-0)10

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 4. Reed City 4. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.

Division 7
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Traverse City St. Francis (4)(8-0)40
2. Hudson(8-0)36
3. Detroit Central(8-0)32
4. Ithaca(7-1)26
5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker(8-0)24
6. Napoleon(8-0)21
7. North Muskegon(7-1)12
8. Jackson Lumen Christi(5-3)11
(tie) Charlevoix(7-1)11
10. Union City(7-1)6

Others receiving votes: New Lothrop 1.

Division 8
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)(8-0)40
2. Beal City(8-0)35
3. Ubly(8-0)33
4. Iron Mountain(7-1)27
5. Evart(7-1)21
6. Fowler(7-1)20
7. Frankfort(7-1)15
8. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary(7-1)14
9. Harbor Beach(7-1)9
10. Centreville(6-2)3

Others receiving votes: St. Ignace LaSalle 2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 1.

Division 1 (8-player)
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2)(8-0)29
2. Merrill (1)(8-0)26
3. Munising(8-0)23
(tie) Bridgman(8-0)23
5. Martin(7-1)18
6. Adrian Lenawee Christian(6-2)12
7. Newberry(7-1)11
8. Rogers City(8-0)10
9. Kingston(8-0)7
10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian(7-1)3

Others receiving votes: Norway 2. Lincoln-Alcona 1.

Division 2 (8-player)
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Powers North Central (5)(8-0)50
2. Colon(8-0)45
3. Marion(8-0)38
4. Climax-Scotts(7-1)37
5. Morrice(7-1)24
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park(7-1)23
7. Peck(7-1)16
8. Posen(7-1)15
9. Au Gres-Sims(7-1)12
10. Mendon(6-2)11

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.

