|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Belleville (5)
|(8-0)
|50
|2. Caledonia
|(8-0)
|44
|3. Rockford
|(8-0)
|39
|4. Macomb Dakota
|(8-0)
|37
|5. Rochester Adams
|(7-1)
|28
|6. West Bloomfield
|(7-1)
|24
|7. Brighton
|(8-0)
|20
|8. Davison
|(7-1)
|12
|9. Clarkston
|(6-2)
|5
|(tie) Romeo
|(6-2)
|5
Others receiving votes: Lapeer 3. Detroit Catholic Central 3. Saline 2. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Northville 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Dexter (4)
|(8-0)
|48
|2. Warren De La Salle (1)
|(7-1)
|46
|3. Muskegon Mona Shores
|(7-1)
|40
|4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
|(8-0)
|34
|5. Midland
|(7-1)
|27
|6. Livonia Franklin
|(7-1)
|26
|7. Battle Creek Central
|(7-1)
|17
|8. Saginaw Heritage
|(6-2)
|12
|9. South Lyon
|(6-2)
|7
|(tie) East Lansing
|(6-2)
|7
Others receiving votes: Temperance Bedford 5. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Byron Center 2. Waterford Mott 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Mason (2)
|(8-0)
|36
|2. Mount Pleasant (1)
|(7-1)
|33
|(tie) Detroit King (1)
|(5-2)
|33
|4. Muskegon
|(6-2)
|24
|(tie) River Rouge
|(6-2)
|24
|6. St. Joseph
|(7-1)
|21
|7. Walled Lake Western
|(7-1)
|18
|8. Zeeland West
|(7-1)
|15
|9. Grosse Pointe North
|(8-0)
|6
|10. Gibraltar Carlson
|(7-1)
|4
|(tie) Trenton
|(7-1)
|4
Others receiving votes: Fenton 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4)
|(8-0)
|40
|2. Whitehall
|(8-0)
|36
|3. Riverview
|(8-0)
|32
|4. Redford Union
|(8-0)
|28
|5. Edwardsburg
|(7-1)
|18
|(tie) Freeland
|(7-1)
|18
|7. Goodrich
|(7-1)
|14
|(tie) Tecumseh
|(8-0)
|14
|9. North Branch
|(7-1)
|8
|10. Charlotte
|(7-1)
|7
Others receiving votes: Fruitport 2. Hastings 2. Dearborn Divine Child 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4)
|(7-1)
|49
|2. Frankenmuth (1)
|(8-0)
|46
|3. Gladwin
|(8-0)
|36
|4. Corunna
|(7-1)
|35
|5. Portland
|(7-1)
|30
|6. Marine City
|(7-1)
|26
|7. Muskegon Oakridge
|(7-1)
|11
|(tie) Detroit Country Day
|(5-2)
|11
|9. Armada
|(7-1)
|10
|10. Kingsley
|(6-2)
|8
Others receiving votes: Belding 7. Berrien Springs 6.
|Division 6
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Clinton (4)
|(8-0)
|47
|2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1)
|(7-1)
|40
|(tie) Standish-Sterling
|(7-0)
|40
|4. Negaunee
|(8-0)
|35
|5. Durand
|(8-0)
|32
|6. Boyne City
|(8-0)
|23
|7. Warren Michigan Collegiate
|(7-1)
|15
|8. Millington
|(7-1)
|12
|9. Constantine
|(7-1)
|10
|(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley
|(8-0)
|10
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 4. Reed City 4. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.
|Division 7
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Traverse City St. Francis (4)
|(8-0)
|40
|2. Hudson
|(8-0)
|36
|3. Detroit Central
|(8-0)
|32
|4. Ithaca
|(7-1)
|26
|5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker
|(8-0)
|24
|6. Napoleon
|(8-0)
|21
|7. North Muskegon
|(7-1)
|12
|8. Jackson Lumen Christi
|(5-3)
|11
|(tie) Charlevoix
|(7-1)
|11
|10. Union City
|(7-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: New Lothrop 1.
|Division 8
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)
|(8-0)
|40
|2. Beal City
|(8-0)
|35
|3. Ubly
|(8-0)
|33
|4. Iron Mountain
|(7-1)
|27
|5. Evart
|(7-1)
|21
|6. Fowler
|(7-1)
|20
|7. Frankfort
|(7-1)
|15
|8. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|(7-1)
|14
|9. Harbor Beach
|(7-1)
|9
|10. Centreville
|(6-2)
|3
Others receiving votes: St. Ignace LaSalle 2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 1.
|Division 1 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2)
|(8-0)
|29
|2. Merrill (1)
|(8-0)
|26
|3. Munising
|(8-0)
|23
|(tie) Bridgman
|(8-0)
|23
|5. Martin
|(7-1)
|18
|6. Adrian Lenawee Christian
|(6-2)
|12
|7. Newberry
|(7-1)
|11
|8. Rogers City
|(8-0)
|10
|9. Kingston
|(8-0)
|7
|10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
|(7-1)
|3
Others receiving votes: Norway 2. Lincoln-Alcona 1.
|Division 2 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (5)
|(8-0)
|50
|2. Colon
|(8-0)
|45
|3. Marion
|(8-0)
|38
|4. Climax-Scotts
|(7-1)
|37
|5. Morrice
|(7-1)
|24
|6. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(7-1)
|23
|7. Peck
|(7-1)
|16
|8. Posen
|(7-1)
|15
|9. Au Gres-Sims
|(7-1)
|12
|10. Mendon
|(6-2)
|11
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.
