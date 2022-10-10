BC-FBH--Prep Poll

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Belleville (5)(7-0)50
2. Caledonia(7-0)44
3. Rockford(7-0)39
4. Macomb Dakota(7-0)37
5. Rochester Adams(6-1)26
6. West Bloomfield(6-1)23
7. Lapeer(7-0)17
8. Brighton(7-0)16
9. Davison(6-1)10
10. Saline(6-1)4

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Dexter (4)(7-0)49
2. Warren De La Salle (1)(6-1)46
3. Livonia Franklin(7-0)37
4. Muskegon Mona Shores(6-1)36
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central(7-0)32
6. South Lyon(6-1)23
7. Midland(6-1)17
(tie) East Lansing(6-1)17
9. Birmingham Seaholm(7-0)9
10. Battle Creek Central(6-1)5

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Detroit King (5)(5-1)50
2. Mason(7-0)44
3. Muskegon(5-2)36
4. River Rouge(5-1)33
5. Mount Pleasant(6-1)31
6. St. Joseph(6-1)26
7. Walled Lake Western(6-1)21
8. Zeeland West(6-1)19
9. Grosse Pointe North(7-0)9
10. Trenton(6-1)3
(tie) Cadillac(5-2)3

Others receiving votes: none.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4)(7-0)49
2. Whitehall (1)(7-0)46
3. Riverview(7-0)40
4. Redford Union(7-0)35
5. Freeland(6-1)30
6. Edwardsburg(6-1)20
7. Croswell-Lexington(6-1)17
8. Goodrich(6-1)13
8. Tecumseh(7-0)13
10. Fruitport(5-2)4

Others receiving votes: Chelsea 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 2. North Branch 2. Charlotte 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)(6-1)48
2. Frankenmuth (2)(7-0)47
3. Detroit Country Day(5-1)40
4. Gladwin(7-0)33
5. Corunna(6-1)28
6. Portland(6-1)26
7. Marine City(6-1)16
8. Muskegon Oakridge(6-1)13
9. Belding(6-1)8
10. Olivet(6-1)5

Others receiving votes: Armada 3. Berrien Springs 3. Kingsley 3. Flint Hamady 2.

Division 6
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Clinton (4)(7-0)49
2. Standish-Sterling(7-0)42
3. Negaunee(7-0)40
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1)(6-1)32
5. Durand(7-0)28
6. Boyne City(7-0)23
7. Millington(6-1)15
(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate(6-1)15
9. Constantine(6-1)9
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley(7-0)9

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 5. Reed City 5. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.

Division 7
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Traverse City St. Francis (4)(7-0)40
2. Hudson(7-0)36
3. Detroit Central(7-0)32
4. Ithaca(6-1)25
5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker(7-0)23
6. Napoleon(7-0)20
7. North Muskegon(6-1)14
8. Charlevoix(6-1)8
9. New Lothrop(6-1)7
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi(4-3)7
(tie) Lawton(6-1)7

Others receiving votes: Union City 1.

Division 8
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)(7-0)40
2. Beal City(7-0)36
3. Ubly(7-0)32
4. Iron Mountain(6-1)28
5. Evart(6-1)22
6. Centreville(6-1)15
7. Fowler(6-1)12
8. Frankfort(6-1)10
9. Reading(6-1)9
(tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary(6-1)9

Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 4. St. Ignace LaSalle 3.

Division 1 (8-player)
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4)(7-0)48
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian(6-1)41
(tie) Merrill (1)(7-0)41
4. Munising(7-0)33
5. Martin(6-1)31
6. Bridgman(7-0)26
7. Rogers City(7-0)12
8. Kingston(7-0)11
9. Newberry(6-1)10
10. Farwell(7-0)5

Others receiving votes: Brown City 4. Norway 4. Mesick 4. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3. Lincoln-Alcona 2.

Division 2 (8-player)
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Powers North Central (4)(7-0)40
2. Colon(7-0)36
3. Marion(7-0)30
4. Climax-Scotts(6-1)24
5. Morrice(6-1)20
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park(6-1)18
7. Peck(6-1)15
8. Posen(6-1)14
9. Au Gres-Sims(6-1)11
10. Mendon(5-2)9

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3.

