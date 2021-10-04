|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Rockford (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|2. Belleville
|(5-1)
|40
|3. Saline
|(6-0)
|39
|4. Grand Blanc
|(6-0)
|35
|5. Rochester Adams
|(6-0)
|30
|6. Dearborn Fordson
|(5-1)
|20
|7. West Bloomfield
|(5-1)
|17
|8. Sterling Heights Stevenson
|(5-1)
|14
|9. Clarkston
|(5-1)
|13
|10. Brownstown Woodhaven
|(6-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 5. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Hartland 1. Romeo 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren De La Salle (5)
|(5-0
|50
|2. Livonia Churchill
|(6-0)
|45
|3. Byron Center
|(6-0)
|37
|4. South Lyon
|(6-0)
|36
|5. Caledonia
|(6-0)
|28
|6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
|(5-1)
|20
|7. Traverse City Central
|(5-1)
|19
|8. Muskegon Mona Shores
|(5-1)
|18
|9. Temperance Bedford
|(5-1)
|8
|10. East Lansing
|(4-2)
|7
Others receiving votes: White Lake Lakeland 6. Port Huron Northern 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Detroit King (5)
|(5-1)
|50
|2. DeWitt
|(5-1)
|45
|3. Mount Pleasant
|(6-0)
|38
|4. Muskegon
|(5-1)
|36
|5. Riverview
|(6-0)
|30
|6. River Rouge
|(4-2)
|26
|7. Allen Park
|(5-1)
|20
|8. Birmingham
|Brother Rice
|(4-2)
|13
|9. Harper Woods
|(5-1)
|7
|10. Cedar Springs
|(5-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 2. Stevensville Lakeshore 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Chelsea (4)
|(6-0)
|49
|2. Edwardsburg (1)
|(6-0)
|44
|3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
|(6-0)
|42
|4. Goodrich
|(5-1)
|30
|5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(5-1)
|21
|(tie) Whitehall
|(5-1)
|21
|7. Freeland
|(5-1)
|18
|8. Croswell-Lexington
|(5-1)
|10
|(tie) Vicksburg
|(5-1)
|10
|10. Ortonville Brandon
|(5-1)
|9
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 8. Lake Fenton 6. Livonia Clarenceville 4. Detroit Country Day 2. Cadillac 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|2. Frankenmuth
|(6-0)
|45
|3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
|(6-0)
|34
|4. Kingsley
|(6-0)
|30
|5. Portland
|(5-1)
|29
|6. Marine City
|(6-0)
|27
|7. Gladwin
|(6-0)
|16
|8. Berrien Springs
|(6-0)
|14
|9. Comstock Park
|(6-0)
|13
|10. Kingsford
|(4-2)
|8
|(tie) Armada
|(6-0)
|8
Others receiving votes: Muskegon Oakridge 1.
|Division 6
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lansing Catholic (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|2. Constantine
|(6-0)
|43
|3. Millington
|(6-0)
|42
|4. Jonesville
|(6-0)
|35
|5. Montague
|(5-1)
|29
|6. Michigan Center
|(5-1)
|19
|(tie) Reed City
|(5-1)
|19
|8. Negaunee
|(5-1)
|18
|9. Boyne City
|(5-1)
|10
|10. Standish-Sterling
|(5-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: Ida 2. Napoleon 2.
|Division 7
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Traverse City St. Francis (1)
|(6-0)
|35
|2. Pewamo-Westphalia (3)
|(6-0)
|34
|3. Bad Axe
|(6-0)
|30
|4. Lawton
|(6-0)
|28
|5. Jackson Lumen Christi
|(5-1)
|27
|6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
|(5-1)
|24
|7. Muskegon Catholic Central
|(5-1)
|15
|8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
|(5-1)
|7
|9. Detroit Central
|(5-1)
|5
|(tie) Reese
|(5-1)
|5
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 3. Ithaca 3. New Lothrop 3. Ravenna 1.
|Division 8
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hudson (4)
|(6-0)
|40
|2. Addison
|(6-0)
|36
|3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
|(5-1)
|32
|4. Ubly
|(6-0)
|24
|5. Beal City
|(5-1)
|23
|6. Carson City-Crystal
|(6-0)
|17
|7. Clarkston Everest Catholic
|(5-1)
|14
|8. Centreville
|(5-1)
|13
|9. Sand Creek
|(4-2)
|9
|10. White Pigeon
|(5-1)
|7
Others receiving votes: Reading 2. Breckenridge 2. Harbor Beach 1.
|Division 8 Player
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (3)
|(6-0)
|66
|2. Portland St Patrick (2)
|(6-0)
|58
|3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2)
|(6-0)
|57
|4. Morrice
|(6-0)
|43
|5. Suttons Bay
|(6-0)
|38
|6. Marion
|(6-0)
|36
|7. Pickford
|(5-1)
|21
|8. Martin
|(6-0)
|20
|9. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(6-0)
|16
|(tie) Britton-Deerfield
|(6-0)
|16
Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 5. North Huron 5. Deckerville 3. Colon 1.
