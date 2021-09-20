Division 1
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Rockford (4)(4-0)49
2. Clarkston (1)(4-0)46
3. Saline(4-0)38
4. Belleville(3-1)33
5. Rochester Adams(4-0)30
6. Dearborn Fordson(4-0)22
7. Grand Blanc(4-0)21
8. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley(3-1)10
9. Howell(4-0)6
10. Dearborn(4-0)5
(tie)Brownstown Woodhaven(4-0)5

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Sterling Heights Stevenson 3. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Detroit Catholic Central 1.

Division 2
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Warren De La Salle (5)(4-0)50
2. Livonia Churchill(4-0)45
3. Byron Center(4-0)37
4. Caledonia(4-0)33
(tie) South Lyon(4-0)33
6. Muskegon Mona Shores(3-1)24
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central(3-1)20
8. Traverse City Central(3-1)17
9. Dexter(3-1)8
10. Bay City Western(4-0)6

Others receiving votes: North Farmington 2.

Division 3
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Detroit King (5)(3-1)50
2. DeWitt(3-1)45
3. River Rouge(3-1)36
4. Muskegon(3-1)33
5. Mount Pleasant(4-0)29
6. BirminghamBrother Rice(3-1)22
(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary's(4-0)22
8. Allen Park(4-0)16
9. Riverview(4-0)11
10. St. Joseph(4-0)9

Others receiving votes: Zeeland West 1. Harper Woods 1.

Division 4
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Chelsea (4)(4-0)49
2. Edwardsburg (1)(4-0)43
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian(4-0)42
4. Freeland(4-0)31
5. Ortonville Brandon(4-0)29
6. Detroit Country Day(3-1)25
7. Spring Lake(4-0)22
8. Cadillac(3-1)14
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep(3-1)8
10. Hastings(4-0)7

Others receiving votes: Goodrich 2. Sault Ste Marie 2. Lake Fenton 1.

Division 5
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5)(4-0)50
2. Frankenmuth(4-0)41
3. Portland(4-0)40
4. Kingsley(4-0)37
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic(4-0)29
6. Marine City(4-0)26
7. Belding(4-0)15
8. Gladwin(4-0)14
9. Berrien Springs(4-0)9
(tie) Comstock Park(4-0)9

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Armada 1. Big Rapids 1. Olivet 1.

Division 6
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Lansing Catholic (5)(4-0)50
2. Constantine(4-0)44
3. Millington(4-0)38
4. Boyne City(4-0)31
5. Jonesville(4-0)30
6. Montague(3-1)24
(tie) Watervliet(4-0)24
8. Michigan Center(3-1)10
9. Negaunee(3-1)7
10. Menominee(3-1)6

Others receiving votes: Reed City 4. 12, Ida 3. Almont 3. Grayling 1.

Division 7
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (2)(4-0)45
2. Traverse City St. Francis (1)(4-0)43
3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)(4-0)39
4. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (1)(4-0)34
5. Reese(4-0)23
6. New Lothrop(3-1)21
7. Bad Axe(4-0)19
8. Lawton(4-0)14
9. Detroit Loyola(2-2)11
10. Muskegon Catholic Central(3-1)10

Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 5. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 5. Montrose 3. Mancelona 2. Evart 1.

Division 8
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Hudson (5)(4-0)50
2. Addison(4-0)43
3. Carson City-Crystal(4-0)32
4. Ubly(4-0)29
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford(3-1)28
6. White Pigeon(4-0)26
7. Sand Creek(3-1)20
8. Beal City(3-1)18
9. Clarkston Everest Catholic(3-1)15
10. Reading(3-1)7

Others receiving votes: Centreville 3. Breckenridge 2. Muskegon Heights 1. Bark River-Harris 1.

Division 8 Player
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Powers North Central (6)(4-0)78
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1)(4-0)64
3. Portland St Patrick (1)(4-0)62
4. Morrice(4-0)48
5. Suttons Bay(4-0)35
6. Marion(4-0)31
7. Pickford(4-0)29
8. Colon(4-0)25
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park(4-0)15
(tie) Martin(4-0)15

Others receiving votes: Bridgman 11. Britton-Deerfield 9. Mendon 4. North Huron 4. Rudyard 4. Norway 2. Deckerville 2. 18, Au Gres-Sims 1. Ontonagon 1.

———

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you