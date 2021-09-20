|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Rockford (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Clarkston (1)
|(4-0)
|46
|3. Saline
|(4-0)
|38
|4. Belleville
|(3-1)
|33
|5. Rochester Adams
|(4-0)
|30
|6. Dearborn Fordson
|(4-0)
|22
|7. Grand Blanc
|(4-0)
|21
|8. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
|(3-1)
|10
|9. Howell
|(4-0)
|6
|10. Dearborn
|(4-0)
|5
|(tie)Brownstown Woodhaven
|(4-0)
|5
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Sterling Heights Stevenson 3. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Detroit Catholic Central 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren De La Salle (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Livonia Churchill
|(4-0)
|45
|3. Byron Center
|(4-0)
|37
|4. Caledonia
|(4-0)
|33
|(tie) South Lyon
|(4-0)
|33
|6. Muskegon Mona Shores
|(3-1)
|24
|7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
|(3-1)
|20
|8. Traverse City Central
|(3-1)
|17
|9. Dexter
|(3-1)
|8
|10. Bay City Western
|(4-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: North Farmington 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Detroit King (5)
|(3-1)
|50
|2. DeWitt
|(3-1)
|45
|3. River Rouge
|(3-1)
|36
|4. Muskegon
|(3-1)
|33
|5. Mount Pleasant
|(4-0)
|29
|6. Birmingham
|Brother Rice
|(3-1)
|22
|(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary's
|(4-0)
|22
|8. Allen Park
|(4-0)
|16
|9. Riverview
|(4-0)
|11
|10. St. Joseph
|(4-0)
|9
Others receiving votes: Zeeland West 1. Harper Woods 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Chelsea (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Edwardsburg (1)
|(4-0)
|43
|3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
|(4-0)
|42
|4. Freeland
|(4-0)
|31
|5. Ortonville Brandon
|(4-0)
|29
|6. Detroit Country Day
|(3-1)
|25
|7. Spring Lake
|(4-0)
|22
|8. Cadillac
|(3-1)
|14
|9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(3-1)
|8
|10. Hastings
|(4-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Goodrich 2. Sault Ste Marie 2. Lake Fenton 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Frankenmuth
|(4-0)
|41
|3. Portland
|(4-0)
|40
|4. Kingsley
|(4-0)
|37
|5. Grand Rapids West Catholic
|(4-0)
|29
|6. Marine City
|(4-0)
|26
|7. Belding
|(4-0)
|15
|8. Gladwin
|(4-0)
|14
|9. Berrien Springs
|(4-0)
|9
|(tie) Comstock Park
|(4-0)
|9
Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Armada 1. Big Rapids 1. Olivet 1.
|Division 6
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lansing Catholic (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Constantine
|(4-0)
|44
|3. Millington
|(4-0)
|38
|4. Boyne City
|(4-0)
|31
|5. Jonesville
|(4-0)
|30
|6. Montague
|(3-1)
|24
|(tie) Watervliet
|(4-0)
|24
|8. Michigan Center
|(3-1)
|10
|9. Negaunee
|(3-1)
|7
|10. Menominee
|(3-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: Reed City 4. 12, Ida 3. Almont 3. Grayling 1.
|Division 7
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Jackson Lumen Christi (2)
|(4-0)
|45
|2. Traverse City St. Francis (1)
|(4-0)
|43
|3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)
|(4-0)
|39
|4. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (1)
|(4-0)
|34
|5. Reese
|(4-0)
|23
|6. New Lothrop
|(3-1)
|21
|7. Bad Axe
|(4-0)
|19
|8. Lawton
|(4-0)
|14
|9. Detroit Loyola
|(2-2)
|11
|10. Muskegon Catholic Central
|(3-1)
|10
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 5. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 5. Montrose 3. Mancelona 2. Evart 1.
|Division 8
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hudson (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Addison
|(4-0)
|43
|3. Carson City-Crystal
|(4-0)
|32
|4. Ubly
|(4-0)
|29
|5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
|(3-1)
|28
|6. White Pigeon
|(4-0)
|26
|7. Sand Creek
|(3-1)
|20
|8. Beal City
|(3-1)
|18
|9. Clarkston Everest Catholic
|(3-1)
|15
|10. Reading
|(3-1)
|7
Others receiving votes: Centreville 3. Breckenridge 2. Muskegon Heights 1. Bark River-Harris 1.
|Division 8 Player
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (6)
|(4-0)
|78
|2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1)
|(4-0)
|64
|3. Portland St Patrick (1)
|(4-0)
|62
|4. Morrice
|(4-0)
|48
|5. Suttons Bay
|(4-0)
|35
|6. Marion
|(4-0)
|31
|7. Pickford
|(4-0)
|29
|8. Colon
|(4-0)
|25
|9. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(4-0)
|15
|(tie) Martin
|(4-0)
|15
Others receiving votes: Bridgman 11. Britton-Deerfield 9. Mendon 4. North Huron 4. Rudyard 4. Norway 2. Deckerville 2. 18, Au Gres-Sims 1. Ontonagon 1.
