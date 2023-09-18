Division 1
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Belleville (4)(4-0)49
2. Rockford (1)(4-0)45
3. Southfield A&T(4-0)32
4. Saline(4-0)31
5. Davison(4-0)29
6. Lake Orion(4-0)25
7. Macomb Dakota(4-0)24
8. Northville(4-0)16
9. West Bloomfield(3-1)11
10. Hudsonville(4-0)6

Others receiving votes: Detroit Cass Tech 4. Lapeer 2. Grand Ledge 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Caledonia (2)(3-1)47
2. Warren De La Salle (1)(2-2)43
3. Byron Center (2)(4-0)38
4. Muskegon(2-2)32
5. Allen Park(4-0)25
(tie) Birmingham Groves(2-2)25
7. Roseville(3-1)18
(tie) Portage Northern(4-0)18
9. White Lake Lakeland(3-1)10
10. Warren Mott(3-1)4
(tie) Waterford Mott(3-1)4

Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 3. Portage Central 3. Muskegon Mona Shores 2. Saginaw Heritage 2. St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4)(4-0)49
2. Mason (1)(4-0)45
3. Walled Lake Western(4-0)40
4. Zeeland West(4-0)36
5. East Grand Rapids(4-0)25
6. Parma Western(4-0)24
7. Auburn Hills Avondale(4-0)14
8. Battle Creek Harper Creek(4-0)11
(tie) Gaylord(4-0)11
10. Mount Pleasant(3-1)10

Others receiving votes: Linden 5. Cadillac 3. Lowell 1. Detroit King 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Goodrich (3)(4-0)47
2. Whitehall (2)(4-0)44
3. Freeland(4-0)38
4. Grand Rapids South Christian(3-1)36
5. Croswell-Lexington(4-0)24
6. Portland(4-0)22
7. Paw Paw(4-0)18
8. Adrian(4-0)13
9. Chelsea(3-1)10
(tie) Lansing Sexton(4-0)10

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 9. Detroit East English 3. Hamilton 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4)(4-0)49
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1)(3-1)42
3. Gladwin(4-0)40
4. Corunna(4-0)32
5. Flint Hamady(4-0)27
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep(4-0)25
7. Frankenmuth(3-1)22
8. Flat Rock(4-0)17
9. Allegan(4-0)10
10. Belding(3-1)4
(tie) Detroit Denby(4-0)4

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Howard City Tri-County 1.

Division 6
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5)(4-0)50
2. Almont(4-0)44
3. Manistee(4-0)40
4. Negaunee(3-1)29
5. Gladstone(3-1)27
6. Kingsley(3-1)24
7. Constantine(3-1)21
8. Hart(4-0)18
9. Detroit Edison(4-0)8
(tie) Chesaning(3-1)8

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Clare 2. Lansing Catholic 1.

Division 7
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5)(4-0)50
2. North Muskegon(4-0)41
3. Menominee(4-0)38
3. Millington(4-0)38
5. Napoleon(4-0)30
6. Montrose(4-0)28
7. Lawton(3-1)9
(tie) Clinton(3-1)9
(tie) Grass Lake(4-0)9
10. Pewamo-Westphalia(3-1)8
(tie) Schoolcraft(3-1)8

Others receiving votes: Manchester 3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2. Blissfield 1. Sandusky 1.

Division 8
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)(4-0)49
2. Ithaca (1)(4-0)41
3. Ubly(4-0)30
4. Hudson(4-0)27
(tie) Fowler(4-0)27
6. Beal City(4-0)24
7. Addison(4-0)21
8. Iron Mountain(4-0)17
9. Frankfort(4-0)14
10. White Pigeon(4-0)10

Others receiving votes: Saugatuck 9. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1. East Jordan 1. Petersburg Summerfield 1.

Division 1 (8-player)
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Bridgman (3)(4-0)45
2. Gobles (2)(4-0)39
3. Pickford(4-0)35
4. Mendon(4-0)34
5. St. Ignace LaSalle(4-0)32
6. Brown City(4-0)23
7. Carson City-Crystal(4-0)22
8. Mayville(4-0)11
9. Indian River-Inland Lakes(3-1)10
10. Vermontville Maple Valley(4-0)7

Others receiving votes: Rudyard 6. Norway 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2. Gaylord St. Mary 2.

Division 2 (8-player)
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Powers North Central (5)(4-0)50
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian(4-0)42
3. Marion(3-0)34
4. Climax-Scotts(4-0)33
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart(4-0)32
6. Au Gres-Sims(4-0)22
7. Posen(4-0)15
8. Portland St Patrick(3-1)11
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park(3-1)10
10. Fulton-Middleton(4-0)9

Others receiving votes: Morrice 6. Deckerville 5. Pittsford 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1.

