|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Belleville (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Rockford (1)
|(4-0)
|45
|3. Southfield A&T
|(4-0)
|32
|4. Saline
|(4-0)
|31
|5. Davison
|(4-0)
|29
|6. Lake Orion
|(4-0)
|25
|7. Macomb Dakota
|(4-0)
|24
|8. Northville
|(4-0)
|16
|9. West Bloomfield
|(3-1)
|11
|10. Hudsonville
|(4-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: Detroit Cass Tech 4. Lapeer 2. Grand Ledge 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Caledonia (2)
|(3-1)
|47
|2. Warren De La Salle (1)
|(2-2)
|43
|3. Byron Center (2)
|(4-0)
|38
|4. Muskegon
|(2-2)
|32
|5. Allen Park
|(4-0)
|25
|(tie) Birmingham Groves
|(2-2)
|25
|7. Roseville
|(3-1)
|18
|(tie) Portage Northern
|(4-0)
|18
|9. White Lake Lakeland
|(3-1)
|10
|10. Warren Mott
|(3-1)
|4
|(tie) Waterford Mott
|(3-1)
|4
Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 3. Portage Central 3. Muskegon Mona Shores 2. Saginaw Heritage 2. St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Mason (1)
|(4-0)
|45
|3. Walled Lake Western
|(4-0)
|40
|4. Zeeland West
|(4-0)
|36
|5. East Grand Rapids
|(4-0)
|25
|6. Parma Western
|(4-0)
|24
|7. Auburn Hills Avondale
|(4-0)
|14
|8. Battle Creek Harper Creek
|(4-0)
|11
|(tie) Gaylord
|(4-0)
|11
|10. Mount Pleasant
|(3-1)
|10
Others receiving votes: Linden 5. Cadillac 3. Lowell 1. Detroit King 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Goodrich (3)
|(4-0)
|47
|2. Whitehall (2)
|(4-0)
|44
|3. Freeland
|(4-0)
|38
|4. Grand Rapids South Christian
|(3-1)
|36
|5. Croswell-Lexington
|(4-0)
|24
|6. Portland
|(4-0)
|22
|7. Paw Paw
|(4-0)
|18
|8. Adrian
|(4-0)
|13
|9. Chelsea
|(3-1)
|10
|(tie) Lansing Sexton
|(4-0)
|10
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 9. Detroit East English 3. Hamilton 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1)
|(3-1)
|42
|3. Gladwin
|(4-0)
|40
|4. Corunna
|(4-0)
|32
|5. Flint Hamady
|(4-0)
|27
|6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(4-0)
|25
|7. Frankenmuth
|(3-1)
|22
|8. Flat Rock
|(4-0)
|17
|9. Allegan
|(4-0)
|10
|10. Belding
|(3-1)
|4
|(tie) Detroit Denby
|(4-0)
|4
Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Howard City Tri-County 1.
|Division 6
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Almont
|(4-0)
|44
|3. Manistee
|(4-0)
|40
|4. Negaunee
|(3-1)
|29
|5. Gladstone
|(3-1)
|27
|6. Kingsley
|(3-1)
|24
|7. Constantine
|(3-1)
|21
|8. Hart
|(4-0)
|18
|9. Detroit Edison
|(4-0)
|8
|(tie) Chesaning
|(3-1)
|8
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Clare 2. Lansing Catholic 1.
|Division 7
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. North Muskegon
|(4-0)
|41
|3. Menominee
|(4-0)
|38
|3. Millington
|(4-0)
|38
|5. Napoleon
|(4-0)
|30
|6. Montrose
|(4-0)
|28
|7. Lawton
|(3-1)
|9
|(tie) Clinton
|(3-1)
|9
|(tie) Grass Lake
|(4-0)
|9
|10. Pewamo-Westphalia
|(3-1)
|8
|(tie) Schoolcraft
|(3-1)
|8
Others receiving votes: Manchester 3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2. Blissfield 1. Sandusky 1.
|Division 8
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)
|(4-0)
|49
|2. Ithaca (1)
|(4-0)
|41
|3. Ubly
|(4-0)
|30
|4. Hudson
|(4-0)
|27
|(tie) Fowler
|(4-0)
|27
|6. Beal City
|(4-0)
|24
|7. Addison
|(4-0)
|21
|8. Iron Mountain
|(4-0)
|17
|9. Frankfort
|(4-0)
|14
|10. White Pigeon
|(4-0)
|10
Others receiving votes: Saugatuck 9. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1. East Jordan 1. Petersburg Summerfield 1.
|Division 1 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Bridgman (3)
|(4-0)
|45
|2. Gobles (2)
|(4-0)
|39
|3. Pickford
|(4-0)
|35
|4. Mendon
|(4-0)
|34
|5. St. Ignace LaSalle
|(4-0)
|32
|6. Brown City
|(4-0)
|23
|7. Carson City-Crystal
|(4-0)
|22
|8. Mayville
|(4-0)
|11
|9. Indian River-Inland Lakes
|(3-1)
|10
|10. Vermontville Maple Valley
|(4-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Rudyard 6. Norway 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2. Gaylord St. Mary 2.
|Division 2 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (5)
|(4-0)
|50
|2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
|(4-0)
|42
|3. Marion
|(3-0)
|34
|4. Climax-Scotts
|(4-0)
|33
|5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
|(4-0)
|32
|6. Au Gres-Sims
|(4-0)
|22
|7. Posen
|(4-0)
|15
|8. Portland St Patrick
|(3-1)
|11
|9. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(3-1)
|10
|10. Fulton-Middleton
|(4-0)
|9
Others receiving votes: Morrice 6. Deckerville 5. Pittsford 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1.
