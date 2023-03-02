FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST. (16-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander130-00-00-3020
Ekh322-73-30-5338
Hagemann377-123-50-23018
Joiner376-122-20-53116
McDaniel284-82-40-61312
Parks134-50-00-1058
Ayrault141-51-20-2043
Hallock30-00-00-0000
Kimball30-00-00-0000
Ozment171-20-00-1222
Visscher30-00-00-1000
Team00-00-05-7000
Totals20025-5111-165-33122067

Percentages: FG 49.020, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-6, McDaniel 2-4, Ekh 1-5, Hagemann 1-4, Ayrault 0-2, Ozment 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayrault 2, Alexander 1, Joiner 1, Parks 1)

Turnovers: 20 (McDaniel 5, Ekh 4, Alexander 3, Hagemann 2, Joiner 2, Kimball 1, Ozment 1, Visscher 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Joiner 4, Hagemann 2, McDaniel 2, Ozment 2, Parks 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NEBRASKA (16-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bourne323-91-10-4048
Markowski344-143-45-134012
Haiby364-115-60-85414
Krull381-60-00-0013
Shelley376-157-114-52224
Coley90-10-00-0110
Mendelson00-00-00-0010
Stewart51-10-00-0003
Hake40-10-00-0010
Moriarty50-00-00-0010
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20019-5816-2214-38121564

Percentages: FG 32.759, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Shelley 5-10, Bourne 1-3, Markowski 1-4, Haiby 1-3, Krull 1-5, Stewart 1-1, Coley 0-1, Hake 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Markowski 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Haiby 5, Shelley 5, Bourne 2, Moriarty 2, Markowski 1, Krull 1, Mendelson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Haiby 2, Shelley 2, Bourne 1, Krull 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan St.1514172167
Nebraska916192064

A_0

Officials_Doug Knight, Frank Steratore, Angie Enlund

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you