MICHIGAN ST. (6-4)
Hauser 5-10 2-2 12, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Akins 2-6 1-2 7, Hoggard 8-16 6-6 23, Walker 6-15 0-1 14, Brooks 2-6 0-0 5, Kohler 3-6 0-0 6, Holloman 0-0 0-0 0, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-11 67.
PENN ST. (6-3)
Njie 1-5 0-2 2, Funk 1-4 0-0 2, Pickett 5-14 2-2 13, Wynter 3-8 2-2 10, Lundy 5-11 4-6 16, Dread 2-4 3-4 9, Dorsey 2-5 1-2 6, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 12-18 58.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 6-14 (Akins 2-3, Walker 2-4, Hoggard 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Hauser 0-2), Penn St. 8-27 (Dread 2-4, Wynter 2-4, Lundy 2-6, Dorsey 1-2, Pickett 1-5, Funk 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan St. 38 (Hauser 15), Penn St. 33 (Pickett 17). Assists_Michigan St. 13 (Hauser, Walker 3), Penn St. 11 (Pickett 8). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 14, Penn St. 15. A_8,302 (15,261).
