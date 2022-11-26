OREGON (2-4)
Guerrier 3-5 0-0 8, Dante 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 7-17 1-2 17, Richardson 10-21 4-5 28, Soares 4-9 1-1 10, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-4 0-0 3, Bittle 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Parris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-8 70.
MICHIGAN ST. (4-2)
Hauser 7-11 0-0 18, Sissoko 2-3 2-2 6, Brooks 6-16 0-0 15, Hoggard 2-7 5-6 9, Walker 6-14 4-4 18, Holloman 0-3 0-0 0, Kohler 3-6 0-0 6, C.Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-12 74.
Halftime_Michigan St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 10-32 (Richardson 4-10, Guerrier 2-3, Ware 2-9, Soares 1-3, Wur 1-4, Parris 0-1, Bittle 0-2), Michigan St. 9-29 (Hauser 4-8, Brooks 3-11, Walker 2-5, Hoggard 0-2, Holloman 0-3). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_Oregon 32 (Ware 9), Michigan St. 32 (Hauser 10). Assists_Oregon 13 (Richardson 8), Michigan St. 20 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Oregon 17, Michigan St. 12. A_3,603 (12,888).
