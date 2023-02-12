FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST. (13-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander113-30-01-3116
Ekh325-106-60-23121
Hagemann414-136-103-48316
Joiner332-113-31-3408
McDaniel303-110-00-7216
Parks306-93-32-80215
Ayrault40-10-00-0000
Hallock40-00-00-0100
Kimball81-50-00-1023
Ozment190-10-00-1320
Visscher90-12-20-0022
Rewers42-20-01-1004
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals22526-6720-249-33221481

Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ekh 5-8, Hagemann 2-4, Joiner 1-5, Kimball 1-4, McDaniel 0-4, Ayrault 0-1, Visscher 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rewers 1)

Turnovers: 12 (McDaniel 3, Hagemann 2, Ozment 2, Ekh 1, Kimball 1, Parks 1, Rewers 1, Visscher 1)

Steals: 9 (Hagemann 3, Parks 3, Alexander 1, Joiner 1, Ozment 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PENN ST. (13-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brigham193-50-00-1016
Ciezki434-81-20-33312
Kapinus303-94-71-114510
Marisa459-203-50-75322
Thompson262-50-00-0215
Camden30-00-00-2000
Cash20-00-00-1000
Pinto282-20-02-2145
Williamson255-61-20-62411
Thomas42-20-10-0004
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals22530-579-174-36172175

Percentages: FG 52.632, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ciezki 3-6, Marisa 1-5, Thompson 1-3, Pinto 1-1, Kapinus 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kapinus 1, Thompson 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 5, Marisa 4, Ciezki 3, Williamson 3, Team 3, Brigham 1, Cash 1, Pinto 1, Thomas 1, Thompson 1)

Steals: 3 (Ciezki 2, Kapinus 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Penn St.17142016875
Michigan St.171718151481

A_5,355

Officials_Angie Enlund, Felicia Grinter, Gina Cross

