MICHIGAN ST. (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander164-72-34-102110
Ekh214-81-21-32013
Hagemann213-60-02-2237
McDaniel224-120-11-5709
Ozment203-51-20-2137
Parks153-61-25-6007
Ayrault165-90-31-61113
Hallock161-80-00-2212
James60-40-00-2030
Joiner153-54-40-20211
Porter30-00-00-1000
Skorupski31-10-10-1102
Visscher171-51-21-3314
Rewers93-30-22-4016
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20035-7910-2219-52211691

Percentages: FG 44.3, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ekh 4-7, Ayrault 3-6, Hagemann 1-2, McDaniel 1-4, Joiner 1-2, Visscher 1-4, Ozment 0-2, Hallock 0-1, James 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (McDaniel 4, Alexander 2, Ayrault 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Hallock 3, McDaniel 2, Alexander 1, Ekh 1, Hagemann 1, Parks 1, Joiner 1, Team 1)

Steals: 16 (McDaniel 3, Hallock 3, Alexander 2, Ozment 2, Visscher 2, Hagemann 1, Parks 1, Ayrault 1, James 1)

Technical Fouls: None

DETROIT (2-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moorehead181-22-20-1024
Murua264-100-03-11038
Cabanas Llorens271-61-21-3214
Fleta Robles180-10-00-2200
Hooper221-81-20-4124
Chiquemba80-20-00-1010
Lara Garcia50-10-00-1000
Burch224-132-21-41210
Baker150-41-20-5131
Blunt50-30-00-0010
McNeal181-42-20-1425
Pereda20-00-00-0000
Trawally Porta141-22-21-4115
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20013-5611-148-40121841

Percentages: FG 23.2, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Cabanas Llorens 1-4, Hooper 1-2, McNeal 1-4, Trawally Porta 1-1, Chiquemba 0-1, Burch 0-5, Blunt 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blunt 1, Trawally Porta 1)

Turnovers: 27 (Hooper 5, Fleta Robles 4, Baker 4, Team 4, Murua 2, Cabanas Llorens 2, Trawally Porta 2, Moorehead 1, Burch 1, Blunt 1, McNeal 1)

Steals: 6 (Moorehead 2, Cabanas Llorens 1, Burch 1, Baker 1, Trawally Porta 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Detroit48191041
Michigan St.2631201491

A_3,240

Officials_Lauren Niemiera, Kelsey Reynolds, Kalei Enterline

