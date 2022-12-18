|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST. (7-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander
|16
|4-7
|2-3
|4-10
|2
|1
|10
|Ekh
|21
|4-8
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|13
|Hagemann
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|3
|7
|McDaniel
|22
|4-12
|0-1
|1-5
|7
|0
|9
|Ozment
|20
|3-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|7
|Parks
|15
|3-6
|1-2
|5-6
|0
|0
|7
|Ayrault
|16
|5-9
|0-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|13
|Hallock
|16
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|James
|6
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Joiner
|15
|3-5
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|Porter
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Skorupski
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Visscher
|17
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|4
|Rewers
|9
|3-3
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-79
|10-22
|19-52
|21
|16
|91
Percentages: FG 44.3, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ekh 4-7, Ayrault 3-6, Hagemann 1-2, McDaniel 1-4, Joiner 1-2, Visscher 1-4, Ozment 0-2, Hallock 0-1, James 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (McDaniel 4, Alexander 2, Ayrault 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Hallock 3, McDaniel 2, Alexander 1, Ekh 1, Hagemann 1, Parks 1, Joiner 1, Team 1)
Steals: 16 (McDaniel 3, Hallock 3, Alexander 2, Ozment 2, Visscher 2, Hagemann 1, Parks 1, Ayrault 1, James 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT (2-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moorehead
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Murua
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|3-11
|0
|3
|8
|Cabanas Llorens
|27
|1-6
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Fleta Robles
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Hooper
|22
|1-8
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Chiquemba
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Lara Garcia
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Burch
|22
|4-13
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Baker
|15
|0-4
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|1
|Blunt
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McNeal
|18
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|5
|Pereda
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Trawally Porta
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-56
|11-14
|8-40
|12
|18
|41
Percentages: FG 23.2, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Cabanas Llorens 1-4, Hooper 1-2, McNeal 1-4, Trawally Porta 1-1, Chiquemba 0-1, Burch 0-5, Blunt 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blunt 1, Trawally Porta 1)
Turnovers: 27 (Hooper 5, Fleta Robles 4, Baker 4, Team 4, Murua 2, Cabanas Llorens 2, Trawally Porta 2, Moorehead 1, Burch 1, Blunt 1, McNeal 1)
Steals: 6 (Moorehead 2, Cabanas Llorens 1, Burch 1, Baker 1, Trawally Porta 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Detroit
|4
|8
|19
|10
|—
|41
|Michigan St.
|26
|31
|20
|14
|—
|91
A_3,240
Officials_Lauren Niemiera, Kelsey Reynolds, Kalei Enterline
