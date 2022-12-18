DETROIT (2-8)
Moorehead 1-2 2-2 4, Murua 4-10 0-0 8, Cabanas Llorens 1-6 1-2 4, Fleta Robles 0-1 0-0 0, Hooper 1-8 1-2 4, Chiquemba 0-2 0-0 0, Lara Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Burch 4-13 2-2 10, Baker 0-4 1-2 1, Blunt 0-3 0-0 0, McNeal 1-4 2-2 5, Pereda 0-0 0-0 0, Trawally Porta 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 13-56 11-14 41
MICHIGAN ST. (7-5)
Alexander 4-7 2-3 10, Ekh 4-8 1-2 13, Hagemann 3-6 0-0 7, McDaniel 4-12 0-1 9, Ozment 3-5 1-2 7, Parks 3-6 1-2 7, Ayrault 5-9 0-3 13, Hallock 1-8 0-0 2, James 0-4 0-0 0, Joiner 3-5 4-4 11, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Skorupski 1-1 0-1 2, Visscher 1-5 1-2 4, Rewers 3-3 0-2 6, Totals 35-79 10-22 91
|Detroit
|4
|8
|19
|10
|—
|41
|Michigan St.
|26
|31
|20
|14
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Detroit 4-20 (Cabanas Llorens 1-4, Hooper 1-2, Chiquemba 0-1, Burch 0-5, Blunt 0-3, McNeal 1-4, Trawally Porta 1-1), Michigan St. 11-29 (Ekh 4-7, Hagemann 1-2, McDaniel 1-4, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 3-6, Hallock 0-1, James 0-1, Joiner 1-2, Visscher 1-4). Assists_Detroit 12 (McNeal 4), Michigan St. 21 (McDaniel 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Murua 11), Michigan St. 52 (Alexander 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Michigan St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.