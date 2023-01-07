FGFTReb
MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams311-41-20-4123
Dickinson308-161-22-70218
Bufkin374-117-80-21215
Je.Howard273-82-20-32210
McDaniel260-40-00-4430
Baker140-50-00-5010
Barnes140-10-00-2010
Reed112-31-11-1025
Ja.Howard50-10-00-1020
Tschetter51-20-10-0012
Totals20019-5512-163-2981853

Percentages: FG .345, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Je.Howard 2-6, Dickinson 1-3, Barnes 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Tschetter 0-1, Williams 0-2, Baker 0-3, Bufkin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnes, Bufkin, Dickinson, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (McDaniel 3, Je.Howard 2, Williams 2, Bufkin, Dickinson).

Steals: 5 (Bufkin 3, Je.Howard, McDaniel).

Technical Fouls: McDaniel, 16:43 first.

FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser343-130-02-10117
Sissoko221-40-00-7142
Akins291-53-42-4026
Hoggard316-102-20-46315
Walker285-122-30-02214
Hall235-94-42-30315
Brooks120-20-00-2000
Kohler110-00-00-2020
Holloman70-10-00-2120
Cooper30-00-00-1100
Totals20021-5611-136-35121959

Percentages: FG .375, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Walker 2-5, Hoggard 1-1, Akins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Hauser 1-7, Brooks 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kohler).

Turnovers: 10 (Hall 3, Sissoko 3, Walker 2, Cooper, Hoggard).

Steals: 2 (Hoggard 2).

Technical Fouls: Walker, 16:43 first.

Michigan183553
Michigan St.273259

A_14,797 (16,280).

