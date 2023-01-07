|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|31
|1-4
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Dickinson
|30
|8-16
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|2
|18
|Bufkin
|37
|4-11
|7-8
|0-2
|1
|2
|15
|Je.Howard
|27
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|McDaniel
|26
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|0
|Baker
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|11
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Ja.Howard
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Tschetter
|5
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|12-16
|3-29
|8
|18
|53
Percentages: FG .345, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Je.Howard 2-6, Dickinson 1-3, Barnes 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Tschetter 0-1, Williams 0-2, Baker 0-3, Bufkin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnes, Bufkin, Dickinson, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (McDaniel 3, Je.Howard 2, Williams 2, Bufkin, Dickinson).
Steals: 5 (Bufkin 3, Je.Howard, McDaniel).
Technical Fouls: McDaniel, 16:43 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|34
|3-13
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|1
|7
|Sissoko
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|4
|2
|Akins
|29
|1-5
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Hoggard
|31
|6-10
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|3
|15
|Walker
|28
|5-12
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|2
|14
|Hall
|23
|5-9
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|3
|15
|Brooks
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kohler
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Holloman
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Cooper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|11-13
|6-35
|12
|19
|59
Percentages: FG .375, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Walker 2-5, Hoggard 1-1, Akins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Hauser 1-7, Brooks 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kohler).
Turnovers: 10 (Hall 3, Sissoko 3, Walker 2, Cooper, Hoggard).
Steals: 2 (Hoggard 2).
Technical Fouls: Walker, 16:43 first.
|Michigan
|18
|35
|—
|53
|Michigan St.
|27
|32
|—
|59
A_14,797 (16,280).
