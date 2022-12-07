FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser355-102-22-153212
Sissoko180-10-01-5120
Akins212-61-20-6047
Hoggard348-166-60-62223
Walker376-150-11-13314
Brooks252-60-00-4105
Kohler123-60-00-0116
Holloman100-00-00-1200
Whitens70-00-00-0000
Cooper10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-609-114-38131467

Percentages: FG .433, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Akins 2-3, Walker 2-4, Hoggard 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Hauser 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hauser, Hoggard, Kohler).

Turnovers: 8 (Akins 2, Hauser 2, Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2).

Steals: 2 (Akins, Hoggard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Njie181-50-22-6022
Funk291-40-01-2102
Pickett385-142-21-178213
Wynter313-82-20-10010
Lundy335-114-61-40416
Dread222-43-40-1139
Dorsey142-51-20-2016
Johnson80-30-00-0110
Mahaffey70-10-00-0020
Totals20019-5512-185-33111558

Percentages: FG .345, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Dread 2-4, Wynter 2-4, Lundy 2-6, Dorsey 1-2, Pickett 1-5, Funk 0-3, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lundy 2, Njie, Pickett).

Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 3, Dorsey 2, Lundy 2, Funk, Njie).

Steals: 4 (Pickett 2, Lundy, Wynter).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan St.353267
Penn St.352358

A_8,302 (15,261).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you