|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|35
|5-10
|2-2
|2-15
|3
|2
|12
|Sissoko
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|0
|Akins
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|7
|Hoggard
|34
|8-16
|6-6
|0-6
|2
|2
|23
|Walker
|37
|6-15
|0-1
|1-1
|3
|3
|14
|Brooks
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|5
|Kohler
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Holloman
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Whitens
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|9-11
|4-38
|13
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .433, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Akins 2-3, Walker 2-4, Hoggard 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Hauser 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hauser, Hoggard, Kohler).
Turnovers: 8 (Akins 2, Hauser 2, Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2).
Steals: 2 (Akins, Hoggard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Njie
|18
|1-5
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Funk
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Pickett
|38
|5-14
|2-2
|1-17
|8
|2
|13
|Wynter
|31
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Lundy
|33
|5-11
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|16
|Dread
|22
|2-4
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|Dorsey
|14
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Johnson
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Mahaffey
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|12-18
|5-33
|11
|15
|58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Dread 2-4, Wynter 2-4, Lundy 2-6, Dorsey 1-2, Pickett 1-5, Funk 0-3, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lundy 2, Njie, Pickett).
Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 3, Dorsey 2, Lundy 2, Funk, Njie).
Steals: 4 (Pickett 2, Lundy, Wynter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Michigan St.
|35
|32
|—
|67
|Penn St.
|35
|23
|—
|58
A_8,302 (15,261).
