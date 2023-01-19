FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mag272-62-33-5226
Omoruyi315-132-35-120112
McConnell374-112-34-65211
Mulcahy355-82-20-14212
Spencer333-141-11-7318
Hyatt170-72-22-4032
Simpson112-40-00-2014
Woolfolk51-10-10-0002
Reiber40-00-00-0000
Totals20022-6411-1515-37141257

Percentages: FG .344, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (McConnell 1-4, Spencer 1-8, Omoruyi 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Hyatt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mag).

Turnovers: 11 (McConnell 4, Mulcahy 4, Mag, Simpson, Spencer).

Steals: 8 (McConnell 4, Spencer 3, Mulcahy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser325-80-00-64413
Sissoko161-30-01-4022
Akins314-120-02-54111
Hoggard314-105-60-37216
Walker294-101-10-30312
Kohler236-90-02-111112
Holloman141-10-00-0302
Brooks131-20-01-1012
Cooper90-00-00-1020
Whitens20-00-00-0010
Totals20026-556-76-34191770

Percentages: FG .473, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Hauser 3-4, Hoggard 3-5, Walker 3-5, Akins 3-6, Brooks 0-1, Kohler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kohler 3, Akins, Cooper, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 9 (Hoggard 4, Akins, Hauser, Holloman, Kohler, Walker).

Steals: 9 (Akins 4, Walker 4, Hoggard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rutgers302757
Michigan St.363470

A_14,797 (16,280).

