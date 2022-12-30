FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams376-110-00-61215
Hardnett226-80-02-70512
Jack152-60-01-2044
Foster254-112-40-05310
C.Jones364-132-21-33212
J.Smith221-30-13-8142
Blocker200-40-00-2120
Mading123-41-11-1017
Ceaser61-42-21-2004
K.Jones31-20-00-0002
Williamson20-00-00-1000
Totals20028-667-109-32112368

Percentages: FG .424, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adams 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Ceaser 0-1, Mading 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Foster 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mading 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, J.Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Adams 4, Foster 4, J.Smith 3, Blocker 2, Hardnett).

Steals: 4 (C.Jones, Ceaser, Foster, Hardnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser315-93-43-126114
Sissoko223-50-31-9126
Akins235-80-01-30113
Hoggard284-83-40-210211
Walker232-83-40-2127
Brooks182-43-40-2108
Holloman171-34-40-0217
Hall133-43-40-00011
Kohler113-51-12-4047
Cooper61-21-20-1003
D.Smith30-10-00-0000
Whitens31-10-00-0002
Izzo10-00-00-0000
Sanders10-10-00-0000
Totals20030-5921-307-35211389

Percentages: FG .508, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Akins 3-3, Hall 2-2, Brooks 1-2, Holloman 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Hoggard 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Walker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Akins, Kohler, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 10 (Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2, Walker 2, Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Kohler).

Steals: 6 (Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Hoggard, Holloman, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo303868
Michigan St.414889

A_14,797 (16,280).

A_14,797 (16,280).

