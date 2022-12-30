|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|37
|6-11
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|15
|Hardnett
|22
|6-8
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|5
|12
|Jack
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Foster
|25
|4-11
|2-4
|0-0
|5
|3
|10
|C.Jones
|36
|4-13
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|12
|J.Smith
|22
|1-3
|0-1
|3-8
|1
|4
|2
|Blocker
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Mading
|12
|3-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Ceaser
|6
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|K.Jones
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Williamson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|7-10
|9-32
|11
|23
|68
Percentages: FG .424, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adams 3-6, C.Jones 2-3, Ceaser 0-1, Mading 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Foster 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Mading 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett, J.Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Adams 4, Foster 4, J.Smith 3, Blocker 2, Hardnett).
Steals: 4 (C.Jones, Ceaser, Foster, Hardnett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|31
|5-9
|3-4
|3-12
|6
|1
|14
|Sissoko
|22
|3-5
|0-3
|1-9
|1
|2
|6
|Akins
|23
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|13
|Hoggard
|28
|4-8
|3-4
|0-2
|10
|2
|11
|Walker
|23
|2-8
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Brooks
|18
|2-4
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Holloman
|17
|1-3
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Hall
|13
|3-4
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|11
|Kohler
|11
|3-5
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|4
|7
|Cooper
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|D.Smith
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitens
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Izzo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanders
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|21-30
|7-35
|21
|13
|89
Percentages: FG .508, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Akins 3-3, Hall 2-2, Brooks 1-2, Holloman 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Hoggard 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Akins, Kohler, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 10 (Hoggard 2, Sissoko 2, Walker 2, Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Kohler).
Steals: 6 (Akins, Brooks, Hauser, Hoggard, Holloman, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Buffalo
|30
|38
|—
|68
|Michigan St.
|41
|48
|—
|89
A_14,797 (16,280).
