|Charlotte
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|7
|7
|10
|—
|24
Second Quarter
CHAR_Spencer 1 pass from C.Reynolds (Zita kick), 13:02.
MTU_Peasant 1 run (Rankin kick), 8:23.
CHAR_Dubose 24 pass from C.Reynolds (Zita kick), 4:11.
Third Quarter
MTU_Ferguson 1 punt return (Rankin kick), 11:50.
Fourth Quarter
MTU_Peasant 13 run (Rankin kick), 14:21.
MTU_FG Rankin 21, 2:53.
A_9,806.
|CHAR
|MTU
|First downs
|23
|16
|Total Net Yards
|383
|306
|Rushes-yards
|30-106
|34-103
|Passing
|277
|203
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|1-32
|Kickoff Returns
|5-72
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-49-1
|22-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|4-22
|Punts
|5-26.6
|6-41.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|32:44
|27:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Charlotte, Byrd 14-50, C.Reynolds 7-29, Rutledge 4-24, Jo.Martin 2-3, X.Williams 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Middle Tennessee, Peasant 17-84, Vattiato 14-13, Wilkins 1-2, Bracy 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Charlotte, C.Reynolds 28-49-1-277. Middle Tennessee, Vattiato 22-29-1-203.
RECEIVING_Charlotte, Dubose 9-112, Spencer 6-55, Patten 4-30, Thompson 3-33, Rutledge 3-27, Byrd 1-9, Clemons 1-6, Blount 1-5. Middle Tennessee, Metcalf 8-83, Tolbert 3-40, England-Chisolm 2-31, Peasant 2-13, Tate 2-10, Ali 2-1, Bailey 1-12, Wilkins 1-9, Sudderth 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Charlotte, Zita 29.
