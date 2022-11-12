Charlotte0140014
Middle Tennessee0771024

Second Quarter

CHAR_Spencer 1 pass from C.Reynolds (Zita kick), 13:02.

MTU_Peasant 1 run (Rankin kick), 8:23.

CHAR_Dubose 24 pass from C.Reynolds (Zita kick), 4:11.

Third Quarter

MTU_Ferguson 1 punt return (Rankin kick), 11:50.

Fourth Quarter

MTU_Peasant 13 run (Rankin kick), 14:21.

MTU_FG Rankin 21, 2:53.

A_9,806.

CHARMTU
First downs2316
Total Net Yards383306
Rushes-yards30-10634-103
Passing277203
Punt Returns2-111-32
Kickoff Returns5-720-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int28-49-122-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-04-22
Punts5-26.66-41.333
Fumbles-Lost1-13-1
Penalties-Yards7-555-45
Time of Possession32:4427:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Charlotte, Byrd 14-50, C.Reynolds 7-29, Rutledge 4-24, Jo.Martin 2-3, X.Williams 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Middle Tennessee, Peasant 17-84, Vattiato 14-13, Wilkins 1-2, Bracy 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Charlotte, C.Reynolds 28-49-1-277. Middle Tennessee, Vattiato 22-29-1-203.

RECEIVING_Charlotte, Dubose 9-112, Spencer 6-55, Patten 4-30, Thompson 3-33, Rutledge 3-27, Byrd 1-9, Clemons 1-6, Blount 1-5. Middle Tennessee, Metcalf 8-83, Tolbert 3-40, England-Chisolm 2-31, Peasant 2-13, Tate 2-10, Ali 2-1, Bailey 1-12, Wilkins 1-9, Sudderth 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Charlotte, Zita 29.

