Middle Tennessee17771445
Miami3771431

First Quarter

MTU_FG Rankin 28, 10:46.

MTU_Wood 15 interception return (Rankin kick), 10:04.

MIA_FG Borregales 39, 4:52.

MTU_England-Chisolm 71 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 4:21.

Second Quarter

MTU_Cunningham 9 run (Rankin kick), 12:17.

MIA_Parrish 6 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 1:20.

Third Quarter

MTU_Metcalf 69 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 8:01.

MIA_Franklin 1 run (Borregales kick), 6:08.

Fourth Quarter

MTU_England-Chisolm 98 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 14:45.

MIA_Key.Smith 91 kickoff return (Borregales kick), 14:34.

MTU_Peasant 1 run (Rankin kick), 8:42.

MIA_Franklin 1 run (Borregales kick), 6:05.

MTUMIA
First downs1426
Total Net Yards507367
Rushes-yards36-9938-68
Passing408299
Punt Returns2-10-0
Kickoff Returns1-28-256
Interceptions Ret.2-171-0
Comp-Att-Int16-25-126-51-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-93-19
Punts5-51.83-47.333
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards8-824-16
Time of Possession25:4933:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Middle Tennessee, Peasant 19-74, Cunningham 9-29, Bracy 6-5, (Team) 2-(minus 9). Miami, Parrish 14-57, Franklin 15-36, Key.Smith 1-1, Knighton 2-1, Garcia 2-(minus 7), Brinson 1-(minus 8), Van Dyke 3-(minus 12).

PASSING_Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 16-25-1-408. Miami, Garcia 10-19-0-161, Van Dyke 16-32-2-138.

RECEIVING_Middle Tennessee, Lane 4-130, Gathings 4-19, England-Chisolm 2-169, Tinsley 2-13, Metcalf 1-69, Bracy 1-6, Toney 1-4, Ali 1-(minus 2). Miami, Ladson 6-65, Key.Smith 4-81, Mallory 4-50, B.Smith 3-27, Arroyo 2-21, Redding 2-20, Skinner 1-17, Franklin 1-9, Brinson 1-6, Parrish 1-6, Knighton 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

