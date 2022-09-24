|Middle Tennessee
|17
|7
|7
|14
|—
|45
|Miami
|3
|7
|7
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
MTU_FG Rankin 28, 10:46.
MTU_Wood 15 interception return (Rankin kick), 10:04.
MIA_FG Borregales 39, 4:52.
MTU_England-Chisolm 71 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 4:21.
Second Quarter
MTU_Cunningham 9 run (Rankin kick), 12:17.
MIA_Parrish 6 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 1:20.
Third Quarter
MTU_Metcalf 69 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 8:01.
MIA_Franklin 1 run (Borregales kick), 6:08.
Fourth Quarter
MTU_England-Chisolm 98 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 14:45.
MIA_Key.Smith 91 kickoff return (Borregales kick), 14:34.
MTU_Peasant 1 run (Rankin kick), 8:42.
MIA_Franklin 1 run (Borregales kick), 6:05.
|MTU
|MIA
|First downs
|14
|26
|Total Net Yards
|507
|367
|Rushes-yards
|36-99
|38-68
|Passing
|408
|299
|Punt Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-2
|8-256
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-17
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-1
|26-51-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-19
|Punts
|5-51.8
|3-47.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-82
|4-16
|Time of Possession
|25:49
|33:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Middle Tennessee, Peasant 19-74, Cunningham 9-29, Bracy 6-5, (Team) 2-(minus 9). Miami, Parrish 14-57, Franklin 15-36, Key.Smith 1-1, Knighton 2-1, Garcia 2-(minus 7), Brinson 1-(minus 8), Van Dyke 3-(minus 12).
PASSING_Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 16-25-1-408. Miami, Garcia 10-19-0-161, Van Dyke 16-32-2-138.
RECEIVING_Middle Tennessee, Lane 4-130, Gathings 4-19, England-Chisolm 2-169, Tinsley 2-13, Metcalf 1-69, Bracy 1-6, Toney 1-4, Ali 1-(minus 2). Miami, Ladson 6-65, Key.Smith 4-81, Mallory 4-50, B.Smith 3-27, Arroyo 2-21, Redding 2-20, Skinner 1-17, Franklin 1-9, Brinson 1-6, Parrish 1-6, Knighton 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
