|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sibley
|31
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Verhoeven
|27
|2-4
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|5
|5
|Bieniemy
|43
|6-17
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|13
|Boum
|45
|5-17
|1-2
|1-9
|1
|3
|12
|Kennedy
|31
|4-16
|3-4
|4-10
|2
|3
|11
|Onyema
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Agnew
|15
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|6
|Hollins
|14
|3-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Saterfield
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-64
|7-10
|8-34
|7
|23
|59
Percentages: FG .375, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Agnew 1-1, Sibley 1-1, Bieniemy 1-6, Boum 1-6, Kennedy 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Sibley 3, Boum, Onyema, Verhoeven).
Turnovers: 12 (Bieniemy 4, Verhoeven 3, Boum 2, Agnew, Kennedy, Onyema).
Steals: 10 (Boum 7, Agnew, Bieniemy, Kennedy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dishman
|37
|7-13
|4-6
|2-7
|2
|0
|18
|Millin
|24
|0-1
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|1
|Lawrence
|35
|6-12
|4-5
|1-7
|2
|1
|19
|Lenard
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|4
|Sims
|37
|2-11
|3-3
|1-8
|0
|0
|7
|Weston
|28
|2-8
|5-6
|1-5
|3
|4
|9
|Bufford
|21
|1-4
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|1
|2
|Fussell
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|King
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|225
|23-59
|17-24
|9-40
|8
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .390, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Lawrence 3-5, King 0-1, Millin 0-1, Weston 0-1, Lenard 0-2, Sims 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Dishman 4, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Bufford, Fussell, Millin, Sims, Weston).
Steals: 8 (Lawrence 3, Bufford 2, Lenard 2, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTEP
|21
|31
|7
|—
|59
|Middle Tennessee
|25
|27
|14
|—
|66
