FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sibley312-30-00-1005
Verhoeven272-41-22-8155
Bieniemy436-170-00-23413
Boum455-171-21-91312
Kennedy314-163-44-102311
Onyema170-00-01-2040
Agnew152-31-10-1046
Hollins143-41-10-1007
Saterfield20-00-00-0000
Totals22524-647-108-3472359

Percentages: FG .375, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Agnew 1-1, Sibley 1-1, Bieniemy 1-6, Boum 1-6, Kennedy 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sibley 3, Boum, Onyema, Verhoeven).

Turnovers: 12 (Bieniemy 4, Verhoeven 3, Boum 2, Agnew, Kennedy, Onyema).

Steals: 10 (Boum 7, Agnew, Bieniemy, Kennedy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIDDLE TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dishman377-134-62-72018
Millin240-11-21-5011
Lawrence356-124-51-72119
Lenard292-50-00-3044
Sims372-113-31-8007
Weston282-85-61-5349
Bufford211-40-13-5112
Fussell81-20-00-0012
King62-30-10-0004
Totals22523-5917-249-4081266

Percentages: FG .390, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Lawrence 3-5, King 0-1, Millin 0-1, Weston 0-1, Lenard 0-2, Sims 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Dishman 4, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Bufford, Fussell, Millin, Sims, Weston).

Steals: 8 (Lawrence 3, Bufford 2, Lenard 2, Sims).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTEP2131759
Middle Tennessee25271466

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you