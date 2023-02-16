FAU (24-3)
Goldin 7-10 0-2 14, Boyd 2-4 0-0 6, Gaffney 3-4 0-1 8, Martin 6-14 0-0 15, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 4-10 0-2 9, Forrest 5-10 0-0 13, Greenlee 1-4 0-0 2, Rosado 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 29-59 1-7 70.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (16-11)
Dishman 3-8 2-3 8, Bufford 4-7 4-4 12, Lawrence 5-12 2-4 13, Lenard 2-9 0-2 4, Weston 6-12 3-4 16, King 6-9 0-0 15, Coleman-Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Porter 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-64 11-17 74.
Halftime_FAU 32-31. 3-Point Goals_FAU 11-26 (Forrest 3-6, Martin 3-7, Gaffney 2-2, Boyd 2-3, Davis 1-4, Weatherspoon 0-1, Greenlee 0-3), Middle Tennessee 5-16 (King 3-4, Lawrence 1-3, Weston 1-3, Bufford 0-2, Lenard 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 29 (Goldin 8), Middle Tennessee 35 (Weston 7). Assists_FAU 13 (Davis 4), Middle Tennessee 7 (Bufford, Lenard, Weston 2). Total Fouls_FAU 14, Middle Tennessee 10.
