|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|25
|7-10
|0-2
|0-8
|0
|2
|14
|Boyd
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Gaffney
|26
|3-4
|0-1
|0-7
|3
|2
|8
|Martin
|28
|6-14
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|15
|Weatherspoon
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Davis
|30
|4-10
|0-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|9
|Forrest
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|13
|Greenlee
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Rosado
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|1-7
|3-29
|13
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .492, FT .143.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Forrest 3-6, Martin 3-7, Gaffney 2-2, Boyd 2-3, Davis 1-4, Weatherspoon 0-1, Greenlee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 2, Forrest).
Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Boyd 3, Gaffney 3, Forrest 2, Greenlee 2, Goldin).
Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Forrest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dishman
|26
|3-8
|2-3
|1-6
|0
|1
|8
|Bufford
|32
|4-7
|4-4
|4-6
|2
|0
|12
|Lawrence
|37
|5-12
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|13
|Lenard
|26
|2-9
|0-2
|0-5
|2
|0
|4
|Weston
|31
|6-12
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|2
|16
|King
|26
|6-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|15
|Coleman-Jones
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Porter
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-64
|11-17
|9-35
|7
|10
|74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (King 3-4, Lawrence 1-3, Weston 1-3, Bufford 0-2, Lenard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lenard 3, Bufford 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Weston 4, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Dishman, Lawrence, Lenard).
Steals: 10 (Bufford 3, Dishman 2, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FAU
|32
|38
|—
|70
|Middle Tennessee
|31
|43
|—
|74
.
