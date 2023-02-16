FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin257-100-20-80214
Boyd182-40-00-0216
Gaffney263-40-10-7328
Martin286-140-02-42215
Weatherspoon120-10-00-0110
Davis304-100-21-4439
Forrest265-100-00-11113
Greenlee201-40-00-3002
Rosado151-21-20-2013
Totals20029-591-73-29131470

Percentages: FG .492, FT .143.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Forrest 3-6, Martin 3-7, Gaffney 2-2, Boyd 2-3, Davis 1-4, Weatherspoon 0-1, Greenlee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 2, Forrest).

Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Boyd 3, Gaffney 3, Forrest 2, Greenlee 2, Goldin).

Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIDDLE TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dishman263-82-31-6018
Bufford324-74-44-62012
Lawrence375-122-40-31213
Lenard262-90-20-5204
Weston316-123-42-72216
King266-90-00-50015
Coleman-Jones141-30-02-3042
Porter92-40-00-0014
Totals20029-6411-179-3571074

Percentages: FG .453, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (King 3-4, Lawrence 1-3, Weston 1-3, Bufford 0-2, Lenard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lenard 3, Bufford 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Weston 4, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Dishman, Lawrence, Lenard).

Steals: 10 (Bufford 3, Dishman 2, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FAU323870
Middle Tennessee314374

.

