|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dishman
|26
|5-9
|1-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|11
|Millin
|23
|3-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Lawrence
|35
|5-9
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|17
|Lenard
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Sims
|29
|6-10
|2-3
|0-4
|5
|1
|17
|Weston
|28
|2-5
|5-6
|1-3
|9
|4
|9
|Bufford
|17
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Fussell
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|King
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|30-53
|15-23
|3-23
|19
|23
|85
Percentages: FG .566, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Sims 3-6, Millin 2-3, King 2-4, Lawrence 2-6, Bufford 1-1, Fussell 0-1, Lenard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dishman, Lenard, Millin, Weston).
Turnovers: 10 (Dishman 4, Weston 2, King, Lawrence, Lenard, Millin).
Steals: 11 (Weston 5, Bufford 2, Sims 2, Dishman, Millin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simmons
|16
|3-7
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|9
|Cameron
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Mason
|31
|3-8
|9-9
|1-3
|2
|4
|15
|Miller
|30
|0-3
|5-8
|2-3
|3
|1
|5
|Morris
|33
|5-13
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|0
|14
|Steele
|27
|7-9
|1-2
|5-8
|0
|4
|20
|Daniels
|20
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Allen
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Gai
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|21-27
|10-30
|10
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .408, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Steele 5-7, Morris 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Miller 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mason, Miller).
Turnovers: 16 (Mason 4, Cameron 3, Miller 3, Morris 2, Simmons 2, Daniels, Steele).
Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Cameron, Jackson, Steele).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Middle Tennessee
|39
|46
|—
|85
|Abilene Christian
|46
|23
|—
|69
A_633 (9,312).
