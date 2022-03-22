FGFTReb
MIDDLE TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dishman265-91-51-41311
Millin233-51-20-2139
Lawrence355-95-61-41317
Lenard143-40-00-2046
Sims296-102-30-45117
Weston282-55-61-3949
Bufford172-31-10-1026
Fussell140-10-00-1220
King144-70-00-20110
Totals20030-5315-233-23192385

Percentages: FG .566, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Sims 3-6, Millin 2-3, King 2-4, Lawrence 2-6, Bufford 1-1, Fussell 0-1, Lenard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dishman, Lenard, Millin, Weston).

Turnovers: 10 (Dishman 4, Weston 2, King, Lawrence, Lenard, Millin).

Steals: 11 (Weston 5, Bufford 2, Sims 2, Dishman, Millin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Simmons163-72-41-4159
Cameron200-10-01-2030
Mason313-89-91-32415
Miller300-35-82-3315
Morris335-132-20-62014
Steele277-91-25-80420
Daniels201-32-20-1114
Allen140-10-00-1010
Jackson71-30-00-2112
Gai10-00-00-0000
Smith10-10-00-0000
Totals20020-4921-2710-30102069

Percentages: FG .408, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Steele 5-7, Morris 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Cameron 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Miller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mason, Miller).

Turnovers: 16 (Mason 4, Cameron 3, Miller 3, Morris 2, Simmons 2, Daniels, Steele).

Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Cameron, Jackson, Steele).

Technical Fouls: None.

Middle Tennessee394685
Abilene Christian462369

A_633 (9,312).

