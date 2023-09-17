|Midwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Fort Wayne 5, Great Lakes 0
Thursday, Sept. 14: Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 2
Friday, Sept. 15: Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1
|Peoria 1, Cedar Rapids 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Thursday, Sept. 14: Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 4
Friday, Sept. 15: Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 3
|Championship
|Best-of-3
|Great Lakes, Cedar Rapids
|Sunday, Sept. 17
Cedar Rapids at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Great Lakes at Cedar Rapids, TBD.
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
x-Great Lakes at Cedar Rapids, TBD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.