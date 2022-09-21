|Midwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|South Bend 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Tuesday Sept. 13: South Bend 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Thursday, Sept. 15: Cedar Rapids 5, South Bend 3
Friday Sept. 16: South Bend 9, Cedar Rapids 3
|Lake County 2, Great Lakes 1
Tuesday Sept. 13: Great Lakes 7, Lake County 2
Thursday, Sept. 15: Lake County 2 Great Lakes 0
Friday, Sept. 16: Lake County 6, Great Lakes 5
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Lake County 1, South Bend 1
Sunday, Sept. 18: Lake County 11, South Bend 8
Tuesday, Sept. 20: South Bend 4, Lake County 3
Wednesday, Sept. 21: South Bend at Lake County, 7 p.m.
