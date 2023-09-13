Midwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Fort Wayne 1, Great Lakes 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Fort Wayne 5, Great Lakes 0

Thursday, Sept. 14: Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria 1, Cedar Rapids 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Thursday, Sept. 14: Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Championship
Best-of-3
Sunday, Sept. 17

TBD at TBD, TBD.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

TBD at TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

x-TBD at TBD, TBD.

