|Midwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Lakes vs. Fort Wayne
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
|Cedar Rapids vs. Peoria
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Peoria at Cedar Rapids, TBD.
Friday, Sept. 15: Peoria at Cedar Rapids, TBD.
|Championship
|Best-of-3
|Sunday, Sept. 17
TBD at TBD, TBD.
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
TBD at TBD, TBD.
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
TBD at TBD, TBD.
