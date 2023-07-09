CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040314
Newman dh301001.260
c-Benson ph-dh100001.291
McLain ss401002.300
India 2b401001.250
De La Cruz 3b401001.325
Steer lf400003.277
Votto 1b300012.246
Senzel rf200001.238
b-Fraley ph-rf100001.274
Stephenson c200010.254
Friedl cf200011.304

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3017135
Yelich lf411001.284
Contreras c402000.262
Adames ss401001.213
Winker dh301110.200
Miller 1b201020.285
Tapia rf200001.179
a-Perkins ph-rf200000.216
Anderson 3b300001.229
Turang 2b300000.207
Wiemer cf301001.212

Cincinnati000000000_041
Milwaukee10000000x_170

a-flied out for Tapia in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 7th. c-struck out for Newman in the 8th.

E_India (6). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Newman (14), McLain (16), Yelich (19), Adames (14). RBIs_Winker (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Steer, De La Cruz, Newman, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Tapia, Perkins). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_India. GIDP_Senzel, Yelich, Perkins.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (McLain, Votto; India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Turang, Miller).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lively, L, 4-552-341125753.83
Young1-30000022.52
Law110000102.52
Gibaut120010123.27
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, W, 6-2640038953.06
Peguero, H, 11100002123.09
Payamps, H, 16100002111.91
Williams, S, 20-22100002151.89

Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0. IBB_off Gibaut (Miller).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:04. A_32,848 (41,700).

