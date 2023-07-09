|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Newman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|c-Benson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Steer lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Senzel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Fraley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Stephenson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Friedl cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|3
|5
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Perkins ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|00x_1
|7
|0
a-flied out for Tapia in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 7th. c-struck out for Newman in the 8th.
E_India (6). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Newman (14), McLain (16), Yelich (19), Adames (14). RBIs_Winker (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Steer, De La Cruz, Newman, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Tapia, Perkins). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_India. GIDP_Senzel, Yelich, Perkins.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (McLain, Votto; India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Turang, Miller).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lively, L, 4-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|75
|3.83
|Young
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.52
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.52
|Gibaut
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.27
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 6-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|95
|3.06
|Peguero, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.09
|Payamps, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.91
|Williams, S, 20-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.89
Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0. IBB_off Gibaut (Miller).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:04. A_32,848 (41,700).
