|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|Newman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Benson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Steer lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Friedl cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_India (6). DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Newman (14), McLain (16), Yelich (19), Adames (14).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:04. A_32,848 (41,700).
