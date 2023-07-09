CincinnatiMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30040Totals30171
Newman dh3010Yelich lf4110
Benson ph-dh1000Contreras c4020
McLain ss4010Adames ss4010
India 2b4010Winker dh3011
De La Cruz 3b4010Miller 1b2010
Steer lf4000Tapia rf2000
Votto 1b3000Perkins ph-rf2000
Senzel rf2000Anderson 3b3000
Fraley ph-rf1000Turang 2b3000
Stephenson c2000Wiemer cf3010
Friedl cf2000

Cincinnati0000000000
Milwaukee10000000x1

E_India (6). DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Newman (14), McLain (16), Yelich (19), Adames (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Lively L,4-552-341125
Young1-300000
Law110000
Gibaut120010
Milwaukee
Miley W,6-2640038
Peguero H,11100002
Payamps H,16100002
Williams S,20-22100002

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:04. A_32,848 (41,700).

