CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37595111
Friedl rf411001.111
b-Lopez ph100000.240
Drury 2b501101.231
Pham lf411002.247
Moustakas 3b301011.241
Stephenson c422201.263
Moran 1b401200.190
Reynolds ss400002.357
Dawson dh300002.000
a-Garcia ph100000.212
Almora Jr. cf412001.500

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36101210215
Urías 2b411103.444
Yelich lf533201.247
Adames ss432410.235
Tellez 1b502102.275
Renfroe rf400001.222
Narváez c200012.226
Taylor cf411102.204
Peterson 3b412001.188
Hiura dh411103.216

Cincinnati300110000_590
Milwaukee33200002x_10121

a-flied out for Dawson in the 9th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 9th.

E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), off Houser; Urías (1), off Greene; Yelich (4), off Greene; Adames (7), off Greene; Taylor (1), off Greene; Hiura (2), off Greene; Adames (8), off Warren. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (8), Moran 2 (9), Drury (10), Urías (2), Yelich 2 (16), Tellez (22), Adames 4 (21), Taylor (5), Hiura (5). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, Moran 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Drury, Pham, Moran.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 1-422-398817768.71
Cessa11-300002173.48
Santillan110003246.23
Diehl100001109.00
Strickland100010186.75
Warren1222022210.29
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 3-2575416923.42
Gott, H, 4100002141.74
Boxberger, H, 610000292.08
Williams, H, 9110001133.48
Milner110000112.08

HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).

