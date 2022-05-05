|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|1
|11
|Friedl rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|b-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Reynolds ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Dawson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|2
|15
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.444
|Yelich lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.235
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Cincinnati
|300
|110
|000_5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|332
|000
|02x_10
|12
|1
a-flied out for Dawson in the 9th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 9th.
E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), off Houser; Urías (1), off Greene; Yelich (4), off Greene; Adames (7), off Greene; Taylor (1), off Greene; Hiura (2), off Greene; Adames (8), off Warren. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (8), Moran 2 (9), Drury (10), Urías (2), Yelich 2 (16), Tellez (22), Adames 4 (21), Taylor (5), Hiura (5). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, Moran 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Drury, Pham, Moran.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 1-4
|2
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|1
|7
|76
|8.71
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.48
|Santillan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|6.23
|Diehl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|9.00
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.75
|Warren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|10.29
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 3-2
|5
|7
|5
|4
|1
|6
|92
|3.42
|Gott, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.74
|Boxberger, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.08
|Williams, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.48
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.08
HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).
