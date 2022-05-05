|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|Friedl rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reynolds ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dawson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|110
|000
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|332
|000
|02x
|—
|10
E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames 2 (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).
|2
|9
|8
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|5
|4
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
