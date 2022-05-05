CincinnatiMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37595Totals36101210
Friedl rf4110Urías 2b4111
Lopez ph1000Yelich lf5332
Drury 2b5011Adames ss4324
Pham lf4110Tellez 1b5021
Moustakas 3b3010Renfroe rf4000
Stephenson c4222Narváez c2000
Moran 1b4012Taylor cf4111
Reynolds ss4000Peterson 3b4120
Dawson dh3000Hiura dh4111
Garcia ph1000
Almora Jr. cf4120

Cincinnati3001100005
Milwaukee33200002x10

E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames 2 (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene L,1-422-398817
Cessa11-300002
Santillan110003
Diehl100001
Strickland100010
Warren122202
Milwaukee
Houser W,3-2575416
Gott H,4100002
Boxberger H,6100002
Williams H,9110001
Milner110000

HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

