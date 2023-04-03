New YorkMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29030Totals34101010
Nimmo cf2000Yelich lf4100
Marte rf4000Winker dh3111
Lindor ss1000Adames ss5111
Escobar 3b-2b0000Tellez 1b4110
Alonso 1b4000Contreras c5011
McNeil 2b-ss4000Mitchell cf4210
Canha lf-3b4000Anderson 3b3223
Vogelbach dh3010Miller ph-3b0000
Locastro lf0000Turang 2b3224
Narváez c3000Wiemer rf3010
Guillorme 3b-ss4020

New York0000000000
Milwaukee00127000x10

LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 8. HR_Anderson (1), Turang (1). SB_Turang (2), Yelich (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Carrasco L,0-1445544
Hunter255521
Santana100021
Guillorme110000
Milwaukee
Peralta W,1-0620037
Wilson S,1-1310032

Carrasco pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Wilson (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:37. A_42,017 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you