|New York
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|10
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Canha lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miller ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|270
|00x
|—
|10
LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 8. HR_Anderson (1), Turang (1). SB_Turang (2), Yelich (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Carrasco L,0-1
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hunter
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Guillorme
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Peralta W,1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Wilson S,1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
Carrasco pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Wilson (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:37. A_42,017 (41,700).
