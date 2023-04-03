|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|6
|9
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Lindor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Escobar 3b-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|McNeil 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Canha lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Guillorme 3b-ss-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|10
|8
|6
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.364
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Mitchell cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Anderson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.455
|a-Miller ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Turang 2b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.500
|Wiemer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|270
|00x_10
|10
|0
a-walked for Anderson in the 7th.
LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 8. HR_Anderson (1), off Carrasco; Turang (1), off Hunter. RBIs_Winker (5), Anderson 3 (4), Adames (3), Contreras (3), Turang 4 (5). SB_Turang (2), Yelich (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Alonso 2, Guillorme); Milwaukee 1 (Winker). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Contreras.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 0-1
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|96
|11.25
|Hunter
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|44
|11.25
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.00
|Guillorme
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|85
|0.00
|Wilson, S, 1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|49
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-2. HBP_Wilson (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:37. A_42,017 (41,700).
