TorontoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31363Totals34101310
Springer cf4110Yelich dh3211
Bichette ss4000Adames ss5231
Guerrero Jr. dh2110Tellez 1b4224
Kirk c4123McCutchen lf5011
Collins c0000Urías 2b3111
Hernández rf4000Narváez c4021
Espinal 2b4020Taylor rf4110
Chapman 3b3000Peterson 3b3110
Zimmer ph1000Davis cf3111
Gurriel Jr. lf3000
Biggio 1b2000

Toronto3000000003
Milwaukee35000200x10

DP_Toronto 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR_Kirk (10), Tellez 2 (13). SB_Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF_Urías (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos L,5-422-388821
Gage11-300011
Phelps110002
Mayza132210
Beasley210001
Milwaukee
González443323
Gustave W,1-0220000
Gott100002
Suter100010
Kelley100001

HBP_Berríos (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:51. A_35,503 (41,900).

