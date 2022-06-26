|Toronto
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|10
|13
|10
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|350
|002
|00x
|—
|10
DP_Toronto 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR_Kirk (10), Tellez 2 (13). SB_Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF_Urías (2).
|2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Berríos (Peterson).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:51. A_35,503 (41,900).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
