|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.322
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|13
|10
|4
|5
|Yelich dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.248
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Toronto
|300
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|350
|002
|00x_10
|13
|0
a-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR_Kirk (10), off González; Tellez 2 (13), off Berríos. RBIs_Kirk 3 (31), Tellez 4 (45), Narváez (13), Davis (1), Yelich (27), Adames (39), McCutchen (30), Urías (18). SB_Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Milwaukee 3 (Davis, Adames 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Peterson. GIDP_Springer, Espinal, Narváez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Urías, Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 5-4
|2
|2-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|66
|5.86
|Gage
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.93
|Phelps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.83
|Mayza
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|2.95
|Beasley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.30
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|59
|6.75
|Gustave, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.80
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.68
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.23
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.88
Inherited runners-scored_Gage 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Peterson).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:51. A_35,503 (41,900).
