TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3136336
Springer cf411000.259
Bichette ss400002.252
Guerrero Jr. dh211021.268
Kirk c412300.322
Collins c000000.212
Hernández rf400001.242
Espinal 2b402000.265
Chapman 3b300001.221
a-Zimmer ph100000.109
Gurriel Jr. lf300000.284
Biggio 1b200011.205

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3410131045
Yelich dh321120.245
Adames ss523100.216
Tellez 1b422411.248
McCutchen lf501100.248
Urías 2b311100.216
Narváez c402100.259
Taylor rf411002.232
Peterson 3b311001.231
Davis cf311111.278

Toronto300000000_360
Milwaukee35000200x_10130

a-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR_Kirk (10), off González; Tellez 2 (13), off Berríos. RBIs_Kirk 3 (31), Tellez 4 (45), Narváez (13), Davis (1), Yelich (27), Adames (39), McCutchen (30), Urías (18). SB_Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Milwaukee 3 (Davis, Adames 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Peterson. GIDP_Springer, Espinal, Narváez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Urías, Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 5-422-388821665.86
Gage11-300011240.93
Phelps110002182.83
Mayza132210222.95
Beasley210001246.30
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
González443323596.75
Gustave, W, 1-0220000214.80
Gott100002183.68
Suter100010144.23
Kelley100001106.88

Inherited runners-scored_Gage 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:51. A_35,503 (41,900).

