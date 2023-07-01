MilwaukeePittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38111211Totals34878
Yelich lf3313Palacios lf5111
Winker dh4213McCutchen dh4000
Adames ss5020Suwinski cf4124
Tellez 1b4002Santana 1b3000
Caratini c5011Joe 1b0100
Anderson 3b5120Davis rf4110
Turang 2b4010Marcano ss4112
Perkins cf-rf5221Triolo 3b3111
Tapia rf3321Bae 2b2100
Wiemer cf0000Castro ph-2b1000
Delay c3110
Gonzales ph1000

Milwaukee15000410011
Pittsburgh0000020608

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B_Marcano (2). HR_Yelich (10), Tapia (2), Suwinski (17). SF_Tellez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Burnes W,6-5712227
Andrews2-345510
Wilson1-321101
Payamps S,2-3100001
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,3-9598831
R.Contreras21-333312
Holderman2-300000
De Los Santos100011

Oviedo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Burnes (McCutchen). WP_Wilson, Oviedo.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:50. A_35,246 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you