|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|Yelich lf
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Palacios lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Winker dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Joe 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Perkins cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Triolo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tapia rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Bae 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|150
|004
|100
|—
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|060
|—
|8
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B_Marcano (2). HR_Yelich (10), Tapia (2), Suwinski (17). SF_Tellez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Burnes W,6-5
|7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Andrews
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Payamps S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Oviedo L,3-9
|5
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|R.Contreras
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Holderman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Oviedo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Burnes (McCutchen). WP_Wilson, Oviedo.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:50. A_35,246 (38,753).
