MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3811121154
Yelich lf331320.273
Winker dh421310.207
Adames ss502000.203
Tellez 1b400200.214
Caratini c501100.255
Anderson 3b512003.223
Turang 2b401010.207
Perkins cf-rf522101.261
Tapia rf332110.167
Wiemer cf000000.208

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3487839
Palacios lf511100.239
McCutchen dh400001.282
Suwinski cf412402.228
Santana 1b300001.245
Joe 1b010010.237
Davis rf411000.311
Marcano ss411203.241
Triolo 3b311111.308
Bae 2b210010.238
a-Castro ph-2b100001.234
Delay c311000.268
b-Gonzales ph100000.174

Milwaukee150004100_11120
Pittsburgh000002060_870

a-struck out for Bae in the 8th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B_Marcano (2). HR_Yelich (10), off Oviedo; Tapia (2), off R.Contreras; Suwinski (17), off Andrews. RBIs_Tellez 2 (35), Perkins (12), Yelich 3 (40), Winker 3 (21), Caratini (15), Tapia (3), Suwinski 4 (42), Palacios (10), Marcano 2 (16), Triolo (1). SF_Tellez.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Tapia); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Castro). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tellez, Palacios, McCutchen.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 6-5712227994.00
Andrews2-3455103067.50
Wilson1-321101112.77
Payamps, S, 2-3100001132.11
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 3-9598831974.61
R.Contreras21-333312446.15
Holderman2-30000053.91
De Los Santos100011161.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2, R.Contreras 2-2. HBP_Burnes (McCutchen). WP_Wilson, Oviedo.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:50. A_35,246 (38,753).

