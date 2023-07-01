|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|5
|4
|Yelich lf
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.273
|Winker dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.207
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Perkins cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|3
|9
|Palacios lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.228
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Joe 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Marcano ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.241
|Triolo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Bae 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|b-Gonzales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Milwaukee
|150
|004
|100_11
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|060_8
|7
|0
a-struck out for Bae in the 8th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Adames (10), Perkins (2), Winker (5), Delay (6), Triolo (1). 3B_Marcano (2). HR_Yelich (10), off Oviedo; Tapia (2), off R.Contreras; Suwinski (17), off Andrews. RBIs_Tellez 2 (35), Perkins (12), Yelich 3 (40), Winker 3 (21), Caratini (15), Tapia (3), Suwinski 4 (42), Palacios (10), Marcano 2 (16), Triolo (1). SF_Tellez.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Tapia); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Castro). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Tellez, Palacios, McCutchen.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 6-5
|7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|99
|4.00
|Andrews
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|30
|67.50
|Wilson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.77
|Payamps, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.11
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 3-9
|5
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|97
|4.61
|R.Contreras
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|44
|6.15
|Holderman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.91
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-2, R.Contreras 2-2. HBP_Burnes (McCutchen). WP_Wilson, Oviedo.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:50. A_35,246 (38,753).
