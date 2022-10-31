DETROIT (108)
Bey 4-9 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-2 23, Stewart 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 11-23 2-2 27, Ivey 8-17 3-4 19, Livers 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 4-9 5-6 13, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-21 108.
MILWAUKEE (110)
Allen 2-4 4-4 9, G.Antetokounmpo 12-23 7-9 31, Lopez 10-16 2-2 24, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 7-15 6-7 25, Beauchamp 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 0-1 0-0 0, Nwora 0-4 0-0 0, Portis 6-11 1-3 15, Hill 0-3 3-4 3, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-87 23-29 110.
|Detroit
|23
|29
|25
|31
|—
|108
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|28
|22
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-29 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Cunningham 3-9, Livers 1-2, Bey 1-4, Diallo 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Ivey 0-4), Milwaukee 11-40 (Holiday 5-11, Portis 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Allen 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Beauchamp 0-1, Carter 0-3, Hill 0-3, Nwora 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Stewart 11), Milwaukee 50 (Portis 12). Assists_Detroit 19 (Cunningham 7), Milwaukee 20 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Milwaukee 21. A_17,341 (17,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.