|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CARDINAL STRITCH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Duni
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|0
|Hill
|17
|3-10
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|8
|Jackson
|10
|0-2
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|Popovic
|27
|3-12
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|7
|Wells
|21
|0-6
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|0
|Reed
|30
|6-12
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|15
|Mayberry
|20
|2-9
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|4
|8
|Ford
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Dillon
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Glisic
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Delaney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-64
|6-11
|13-34
|7
|23
|38
Percentages: FG .219, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Reed 1-3, Hill 1-5, Popovic 1-5, Mayberry 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Ford 0-1, Glisic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Dillon 0-2, Wells 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Duni).
Turnovers: 23 (Reed 5, Popovic 4, Coleman 3, Mayberry 3, Hill 2, Wells 2, Dillon, Glisic, Harper, Jackson).
Steals: 2 (Hill, Popovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miszkiewicz
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|2-5
|2
|1
|6
|Rand
|13
|2-2
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Jamison
|22
|6-11
|3-7
|2-7
|0
|2
|16
|Stuart
|19
|6-12
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|18
|Freeman
|12
|2-3
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|3
|8
|Howell
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Browning
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|5
|J.Johnson
|16
|8-8
|1-1
|2-5
|2
|2
|17
|Pullian
|16
|4-9
|1-1
|3-8
|3
|1
|12
|Edwards
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|2
|Baker
|13
|4-6
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Bol
|11
|1-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Ham
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Taylor
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Polovic
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|41-77
|22-33
|17-54
|20
|18
|112
Percentages: FG .532, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Pullian 3-5, Stuart 3-7, Freeman 1-1, Jamison 1-3, Baker 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Ham 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Browning 0-2, Howell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Edwards, Rand).
Turnovers: 6 (Stuart 2, Freeman, Howell, J.Johnson, Taylor).
Steals: 17 (Baker 5, Howell 4, Browning 2, Bol, Ham, J.Johnson, Miszkiewicz, Pullian, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cardinal Stritch
|17
|21
|—
|38
|Milwaukee
|54
|58
|—
|112
A_2,010 (10,783).
