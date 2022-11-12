FGFTReb
CARDINAL STRITCHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Duni270-20-01-6020
Hill173-101-21-3018
Jackson100-20-22-2110
Popovic273-120-03-5227
Wells210-60-11-2130
Reed306-122-20-51215
Mayberry202-93-43-5048
Ford120-30-00-1220
Dillon100-50-00-2000
Coleman80-20-00-1020
Glisic80-10-01-1010
Harper60-00-01-1030
Delaney40-00-00-0000
Totals20014-646-1113-3472338

Percentages: FG .219, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Reed 1-3, Hill 1-5, Popovic 1-5, Mayberry 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Ford 0-1, Glisic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Dillon 0-2, Wells 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Duni).

Turnovers: 23 (Reed 5, Popovic 4, Coleman 3, Mayberry 3, Hill 2, Wells 2, Dillon, Glisic, Harper, Jackson).

Steals: 2 (Hill, Popovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miszkiewicz122-42-32-5216
Rand132-24-60-3128
Jamison226-113-72-70216
Stuart196-123-31-30018
Freeman122-33-40-0338
Howell172-80-01-6024
Browning162-41-21-3525
J.Johnson168-81-12-52217
Pullian164-91-13-83112
Edwards151-40-03-5102
Baker134-60-20-2208
Bol111-12-21-4004
Ham80-22-21-2022
Taylor70-20-00-1110
Polovic31-10-00-0002
Totals20041-7722-3317-542018112

Percentages: FG .532, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Pullian 3-5, Stuart 3-7, Freeman 1-1, Jamison 1-3, Baker 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Ham 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Browning 0-2, Howell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Edwards, Rand).

Turnovers: 6 (Stuart 2, Freeman, Howell, J.Johnson, Taylor).

Steals: 17 (Baker 5, Howell 4, Browning 2, Bol, Ham, J.Johnson, Miszkiewicz, Pullian, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cardinal Stritch172138
Milwaukee5458112

A_2,010 (10,783).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you