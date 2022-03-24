WASHINGTON (102)
Caldwell-Pope 5-16 3-4 16, Hachimura 5-11 0-2 10, Porzingis 6-12 2-2 16, Kispert 2-7 0-0 5, Neto 4-7 0-0 9, Avdija 5-13 0-0 12, Gill 4-4 0-0 9, Gafford 3-3 0-1 6, Satoransky 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 8-14 0-0 17. Totals 43-92 5-9 102.
MILWAUKEE (114)
Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 5-11 0-0 11, Lopez 5-11 3-4 13, Allen 7-10 2-2 21, Holiday 10-18 1-1 24, Ibaka 4-5 1-1 11, Nwora 0-6 0-0 0, Carter 3-5 0-0 8, Connaughton 4-8 5-6 16, Hill 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 42-81 14-16 114.
|Washington
|13
|29
|24
|36
|—
|102
|Milwaukee
|32
|28
|32
|22
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Washington 11-38 (Caldwell-Pope 3-10, Porzingis 2-6, Avdija 2-7, Gill 1-1, Neto 1-2, Smith 1-3, Kispert 1-5, Satoransky 0-1, Hachimura 0-3), Milwaukee 16-35 (Allen 5-7, Connaughton 3-6, Holiday 3-6, Carter 2-3, Ibaka 2-3, Portis 1-1, Hill 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Nwora 0-3, Lopez 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Porzingis 9), Milwaukee 41 (Portis 12). Assists_Washington 25 (Neto, Smith 6), Milwaukee 23 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Milwaukee 17. A_18,018 (17,500)
