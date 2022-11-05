MILWAUKEE (115)
Allen 3-5 2-2 10, G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 10-20 26, Lopez 2-6 1-2 7, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Holiday 12-24 1-1 29, Beauchamp 6-10 0-1 14, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 7-14 2-2 18, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Matthews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-85 16-28 115.
MINNESOTA (102)
McDaniels 4-5 0-0 9, Towns 9-19 1-1 22, Gobert 3-6 1-2 7, Edwards 10-19 1-2 24, Russell 3-15 1-2 9, Prince 2-6 2-2 6, Reid 3-7 2-2 8, Anderson 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 4-10 3-4 13. Totals 39-92 13-17 102.
|Milwaukee
|34
|27
|34
|20
|—
|115
|Minnesota
|26
|28
|30
|18
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-38 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1), Minnesota 11-41 (Edwards 3-9, Towns 3-9, Nowell 2-5, Russell 2-8, McDaniels 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Prince 0-2, Reid 0-3). Fouled Out_Milwaukee None, Minnesota 1 (Towns). Rebounds_Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Minnesota 47 (Gobert 13). Assists_Milwaukee 29 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), Minnesota 22 (Towns 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Minnesota 25. A_17,136 (19,356)
